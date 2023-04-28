Brenus Pharma reveals ‘groundbreaking’ preclinical results for colorectal cancer and solid tumor drug

Brenus Pharma has announced what it said are two groundbreaking presentations on STC-1010, the company’s first drug candidate for colorectal cancer (CRC), produced by Brenus Pharma’s STC (stimulated tumor-cells) technology platform.

Innovative models for anti-tumor vaccine development were highlighted: Inovotion’s CAM (chorioallantoic model) in-ovo assay and Explicyte’s ex-vivo co-cultured assay, were used to characterize the mechanism of action through a specific immune response, and validate the anti-tumor effects of STC-1010.

Brenus Pharma said these models demonstrate the potential of STC-1010 in clinical settings for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer.

The first study evaluated the safety and efficacy of STC-1010 in activating the antitumoral immune response against human colorectal adenocarcinoma using the chicken CAM assay. Results obtained in-ovo confirmed the anti-tumor efficacy – mediated by cytokine secretion and T-cells’ expansion – of the vaccine previously observed in CRC syngeneic mouse models. Dendritic cells primed by STC-1010 will induce a multi specific pool of T-lymphocytes against the tumor without toxicity.

The second study evaluated the functional activity of STC-1010-primed dendritic cells (DCs) from PBMCs human donors’ isolation, to activate autologous CD8+ T cells and promote tumor cell death. The study evaluated the cross-priming and specificity of the immune response induced by STC-1010.

Brenus Pharma‘s STC-1010: promoting tumor killing

Results showed that STC-1010 is an efficient strategy to educate the immune system by cross-priming DCs and increasing the activity of specific CD8+ T cells (TCR sequencing) all of which promotes the significant tumor killing observed ex-vivo.

Taken together, the company said the studies provide promising results for the development of the STC-1010 and prove its potential to be presented into clinical setting for the treatment of patients with CRC.

The presentations were made at the annual conference of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), in Orlando, U.S., earlier this month.