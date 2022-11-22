CatalYm raises €50M to boost solid tumors trial

Photo/Shutterstock

CatalYm has announced the close of a €50 million ($49 million) series C financing round.

The oversubscribed round was co-led by new investors, Brandon Capital and Jeito Capital with participation from existing investors Forbion, Novartis Venture Fund, Vesalius Biocapital III, Bayern Kapital, BioGeneration Ventures and Coparion.

The financing will support the clinical development of its lead candidate, visugromab, a humanized monoclonal antibody engineered to neutralize the tumor-produced growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15). GDF-15 acts as a key regulator of immune cell activation and as an inhibitor of immune cell infiltration into the tumor tissue.

Transforming the landscape

“The success of our series C financing, based on strong clinical data, is a further validation that visugromab is emerging as a new anti-cancer immunotherapeutic drug with the potential to transform the immuno-oncology landscape,” said Phil L’Huillier, chief executive officer at CatalYm.

“We deeply value the commitment of our new and existing investors, which will enable further clinical development, moving our lead program towards pivotal studies.”

Proceeds from the round will fund the expansion of CatalYm’s visugromab phase 2 development program. This expansion is based on what the company said are convincing efficacy and durability results in advanced, last-line patients in phase 1 and continued positive clinical responses in the ongoing GDFATHER-2 trial (GDF-15 antibody-mediated human effector cell relocation phase 2).

The study evaluates visugromab in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors that are relapsed/refractory to prior anti-PD1/-PD-L1 treatment and enrolls patients at clinical centers in Europe and the U.S. First data read-outs from the phase 2 clinical trial program are expected to emerge in early 2023.