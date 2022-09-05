CellOrigin Biotech and Qilu Pharmaceutical to develop CAR-iMAC cell therapy

Photo/Shutterstock

CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. and Qilu Pharmaceutical are to collaborate on strategic global collaborations to develop, manufacture and commercialize ‘off-the-shelf’ induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-iMAC) for cancer immunotherapy.

Both companies will work on new drug development and commercialization, and will push CAR-iMAC pipelines forward to clinical trials.

“Innovation, and bringing the best products to benefit patients are the core values we both appreciate,” said Jin Zhang, co-founder of CellOrigin Biotech and a principal investigator at Zhejiang University.

“We are excited to collaborate with Qilu Pharmaceutical because of its prestige in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry as well as its successful track record in new drug discovery. We (CellOrigin) will keep seeking other potential industry collaborators, jointly exploring and developing innovative anti-tumor drugs, and benefiting more cancer patients,” said Tong Jiansong, CEO of CellOrigin Biotech.

“CellOrigin is an outstanding startup with a strong research background and valuable industry experience. It has focused on original techniques in cell therapy and gained rich expertise in GMP manufacture. It is an ideal strategic partner for novel cell therapy and it is our pleasure to collaborate with such a great biotech company.” said Qilu Pharmaceutical.

About Qilu Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company in China focusing on the development, manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished formulations. Qilu currently has 13 subsidiaries, 11 manufacturing sites and more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

About CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. develops genetically engineered iPSC derived immune cell therapies (such as macrophages and NK cells).