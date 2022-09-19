CellResearch Corporation announces positive results of phase I diabetic foot ulcer study

Photo/Shutterstock

CellResearch Corporation, a Singapore-based biopharma company says it has successfully closed the first phase I study for CorLiCyte, a stem cell therapy derived from umbilical cord lining stem cells, with research partners at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus and ClinImmune Cell and Gene Therapy.

CorLiCyte is in development for the treatment of serious conditions, with a first target indication of treating diabetic foot ulcer (DFU). In the study protocol nine patients with chronic DFU were treated with CorLiCyte twice weekly for eight weeks. None of the patients participating in the study experienced any treatment-related adverse events and all subjects saw a reduction in wound size during the treatment period.

“These results are encouraging and can be used to support further research with CorLiCyte in future studies, with the potential to address unmet medical needs in treatment of patients with chronic DFUs,” said Cecilia Low-Wang, lead investigator at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus.

Acoording to University of Michigan Health, a diabetic foot ulcer is an open sore or wound that occurs in approximately 15% of patients with diabetes, and is commonly located on the bottom of the foot. Of those who develop a foot ulcer, 6% will be hospitalized due to infection or other ulcer-related complications.

Diabetes is the leading cause of nontraumatic lower extremity amputations in the U.S., and approximately 14 to 24% of patients with diabetes who develop a foot ulcer have an amputation.

About CorLiCyte

CorLiCyte is a live mesenchymal stem cell therapy derived from human umbilical cord lining stem cells, with a proprietary optimized expression of cytokines, growth and cellular factors for the treatment of a number of serious health conditions. In addition to DFU, CellResearch Corporation is pursuing a range of potential indications at pre-clinical stage such as osteoarthritis, venous leg ulcers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

About CellResearch Corporation

CellResearch Corporation was founded in 2002 as a contract research provider focusing on skin cells. In 2004, the company made the discovery that the umbilical cord lining of mammals was an abundant source of both mesenchymal and epithelial stem cells. Today, the company owns this technology through a family of patents and holds the rights to commercialize this technology in most major markets globally.

CellResearch Corporation partner, Cordlife offers parents the opportunity to bank their child’s umbilical cord tissue alongside their cord blood. Cordlife has what is believed to be the largest licensed bank of umbilical cord tissue globally. As cell therapies move into the clinic, Cordlife will have the ability to expand stem cells from a banked umbilical cord for autologous and donor-related uses.