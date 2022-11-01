Citeline and Norstella merge to create $5B pharma technology company

Norstella has announced the completion of its merger with Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence).

Upon closing, the $5 billion global company is now one of the world’s largest pharma intelligence solutions providers on the market, with more than 1,600 employees across the five brands that make up Norstella: Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, The Dedham Group, and now Citeline.

Norstella said the merger allows it to prioritize rapid innovation to help guide life sciences companies through the entire drug development process so patients can get access to therapies quicker.

“We believe that patient access starts with identifying unmet needs and doesn’t end until a patient has a therapy in hand,” said Mike Gallup, CEO of Norstella.

“As the industry moves toward highly targeted therapies focused on smaller patient populations, our clients need solutions that provide actionable answers to critical business questions to help bring drugs to market quicker—ultimately helping patients receive treatment sooner.”

As a combined organization, Norstella’s solutions will empower pharma stakeholders to identify unmet clinical needs early, construct clinical trials with informed endpoints that support downstream reimbursement decisions, and precisely identify eligible patients for clinical trials.

Shared mission

An example is Panalgo’s Instant Health Data (IHD) platform, which can ingest Citeline’s clinical trial and real-world data, MMIT’s policy, restriction and patient lab data, and The Dedham Group’s clinical pathway data and real-world evidence—all of which can be harnessed to quickly answer key questions related to the patient journey, payer reimbursement, and the safety and efficacy of therapeutics.

“This union is an opportunity for both Citeline and Norstella to advance their shared mission of making therapies available to the patients who need them,” said Jay Nadler, executive chair of Norstella, and Ramsey Hashem, CEO of Citeline.

“We feel an urgency to make an impact, and we believe that we can bring innovation that will change patients’ lives.”

Gallup added: “A key philosophy at Norstella is to innovate in partnership with our clients; we will continue to ask our clients where there is a gap and how we can close it. Together, we’re aiming to create a healthcare marketplace that’s more innovative and accessible for all.”