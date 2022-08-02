Success across the board for C4X Discovery Holdings plc and its partnerships

Picture/Shutterstock

Drug discovery company C4X Discovery Holdings plc released a report today (August 2) detailing the continued success of its relationship with partners across its portfolio.

The company says it is happy to report it received its first milestone payment last month of €3 million ($3.1 million) from Sanofi under the out-licensing agreement for its IL-17A inhibitor program, which it entered in April last year.

Under the terms of the deal, C4XD is entitled to receive up to a total of €414 million ($422.4 million) in upfront, pre-clinical, development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments plus royalties on future net sales.

Addiction treatment

Indivior has completed preparations for its phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) study with C4XD’s oral Orexin-1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of addiction. The study is expected to start in September 2022.

In March 2018, C4X entered into a license agreement where Indivior got global rights to develop and commercialize its addiction product oral orexin-1 (OX1) receptor antagonist program.

The OX1 molecular pathway had been identified by Indivior as a priority pathway for the treatment of addiction. Selective blockade of the OX1 system has shown a decrease in drug-seeking behavior related to psychomotor stimulants, opiates, and alcohol and to prevent relapse.

Inflammatory diseases

C4XD also reports it is in advanced stage commercial discussions for its NRF2 activator program for inflammatory diseases with a deal anticipated in the second half of this year (2022).

Clive Dix, CEO of C4XD, said: “Our partnered portfolio has continued to deliver over the past few months, most notably with our first milestone payment from Sanofi for our oral IL-17a inhibitor to treat inflammatory diseases. This was an important further step in demonstrating the commercial value of C4XD’s expertise, approach to drug discovery, and its business model.

“Looking ahead, with partnering discussions advancing for our third program, NRF2, we remain well positioned for growth as multiple assets with partnering opportunities in the pipeline continue strong progression.”

Early stage programs

The company says it has six early-stage programs – three oncology, three inflammation-immunology – that are appropriately resourced in the hit identification phase, with a view to transitioning two into the next phase within the next quarter.

During the first half of the year, C4XD initiated a collaboration with Acellera to apply insights from Acellera’s machine learning and molecular simulation platforms to an oncology program in C4XD’s portfolio. C4XD continues to evaluate additional technology platforms, including AI and machine learning platforms, with the potential to enhance its drug discovery engine and accelerate programs to stage they can be partnered.