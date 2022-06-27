Chinese biotech company gets go-ahead for mRNA COVID-19 omicron trial in the Philippines

By
27/06/2022 - 1 minute
Photo/Shutterstock

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. has received clinical trial approval for R520A, a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, from the Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines.

R520A is an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant. It was developed by Wuhan Recogen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. 

R520A adopts a self-developed lyophilization technology that can effectively sustain the physiochemical properties and bioactivity of mRNA-LNP and achieve long-term storage at 2℃ to 8℃. 

In preclinical studies, it also induced a neutralization response against the Delta variant, indicating its promising immunogenicity profile.

About Recbio and Recogen

Founded in 2012, Recbio has a vaccine portfolio consisting of candidates for HPV, COVID-19, shingles, influenza, and an adult TB vaccine. 

Recogen is a holding subsidiary of Recbio, which was founded in 2021. Recogen is a biotechnology company that combines mRNA vaccine platform technology with new adjuvant technology. 

Headquartered in Wuhan, Recogen is a joint venture between Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Rhegen Biotechnology Co. Ltd.  Recogen has independently developed the platform technology required for the design, synthesis and evaluation of mRNA vaccines and applies the platform to the development of various infectious diseases vaccines.

