New discovery center to house scientists opens in India

Image: Shutterstock

A discovery services center spanning 100,000 sq ft has been set up in Pune, India, to house a talent of chemists, biologists and formulation scientists.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited (TCGLS), in charge of facilitating the center, is a global contract research and contract development and manufacturing company delivering research and development services in the pharmaceutical and biotech fields.

It employs more than 1,200 scientists and other technical personnel.

Ecosystem of talents

Pune was selected for the site because of its proximity to Mumbai and Gujarat, and the company says it offers a great ecosystem of talents, scientific institutions, and relevant industry players which TCGLS plans to leverage to build a major presence there.

Starting with an efficient team of chemists and support personnel in July 2022, TCGLS foresees the ability to accommodate a sizeable batch of chemists, biologists, and formulation scientists in the coming years. It is also looking at opportunities in specialty chemicals and polymer sciences activities in line with its parent company, The Chatterjee Group, and its investments in those domains.

Head of human resource and development at TCGLS, Anirban Mitra, said: “Pune, being an education hub of the country, produces a large number of postgraduates. We want to induct and nurture these young talents coming from the reputed academic institutes and research laboratories and provide them an excellent foundation for their career growth.”

Scientific infrastructure

The current team is headed by existing TCGLS leadership team members. The company says the center is equipped with high-end scientific infrastructure, equipment, and analytical instruments to address the diverse and complex requirements of its clients and partners.

The labs are equipped with automation devices, safety instrumentation, and regular and walk-in fume hoods. It is supported by general access to scientific journals and databases, IT systems with secured networks, human resource officers, and best practices in safety and supply chain.

Goutam Saha, vice president and site head of the Pune operations said: “Setting up this new facility in Pune further demonstrates our commitment towards building a world-class provider of CRO and CDMO services. In particular, we will strive to provide our customers and partners with cutting-edge science, best-in-class practices and on-time deliveries.”