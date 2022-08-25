Evotec SE acquires highly-flexible drug manufacturing space for €1

Photo/Shutterstock

A clinical and commercial manufacturing platform for small molecule therapeutics has expanded following an acquisition signed for.

Evotec SE made the announcement today (August 25) after signing the contract yesterday for €1 to take Central Glass Germany GmbH from Japanese manufacturing company Central Glass Co. Ltd.

It will now operate as Evotec Drug Substance (Germany) – Evotec DS.

Flexible space

The company is located on a pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Halle/Westphalia, Germany, and is operating with a team of around 60 chemical manufacturing staff. The facility is EU cGMP certified and provides flexible drug substance manufacturing space with more than 5,000 square meters of floor space.

Werner Lanthaler, chief executive officer of Evotec, said: “Our understanding of diseases continuously grows in depth – and with it the number of rare diseases that we can meaningfully distinguish and target with precision medicine.

“Evotec DS reinforces our commitment to rare diseases by integrating the manufacturing of such drugs into the drug discovery and development continuum. We very warmly welcome the team into the Evotec family and are excited to leverage their skills and expertise for our partners.”

The €1 transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close on November 1 this year (2022). Evotec intends to invest in the coming years to establish the facility as a leading European center of excellence for rare disease drug substance manufacturing. Earnings accretion is expected to be achieved by 2023/24.

Medicines that matter

The acquisition of the Central Glass site in Germany enhances and accelerates Evotec’s strategy of pursuing integrated discovery and development of new medicines that matter.

The significant reactor capacity and long-standing chemical expertise brought in by Evotec DS provide a high quality, European-based solution to Evotec’s partners for the development and commercialization of drug substance.

Once integrated into Evotec’s existing drug substance development and manufacturing platform, the new site will offer the company’s partners flexible product lifecycle management strategies, particularly in the field of precision medicines and in rare diseases.