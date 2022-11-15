Fooditive takes world first bee-free honey a step closer

Picture/Shutterstock

Large scale production trials of the first bee-free honey will start in the New Year thanks to Dutch-based ingredients company, Fooditive.

The process of mass-producing a bio-identical honey means that the need to intensively farm honeybees will be eliminated and Fooditive aims to beat a scalable, provenanced supply. Not only will it provide the benefits of traditional honey, this will reassure consumers concerned about animal welfare and sustainability.

Leveraging the same patented biotech process already used to create Fooditive’s vegan casein, which was launched last year, honey DNA is copied into a proprietary strain of yeast.

When fed with nutrients and precision-fermented to replicate the metabolic processes that occur in the honeybee stomach, this yields a product with the same characteristics and functionality of bee-produced honey – from taste, color and viscosity to its health benefits.

The production trials will recreate the lab-proven concept in 1,000-liter fermenters, with samples to be made available for potential customers to try and test out in their own applications.

Fooditive founder and CEO Moayad Abushokhedim said: “Our goal is to provide the world’s first 100% bee-free honey with no compromise on taste, quality or price. The process of genetic sequence modification used in our honey already has an established track record with our vegan casein.

Colony collapse

“We believe our process will be the stepping stone for a revolutionary advancement in the food and biotechnology industries, enabling any animal product to be mimicked and even improved by bioengineering plant-based ingredients.”

The development of Fooditive’s bee-free honey has been driven by concerns that common apicultural management practices in commercial beekeeping can be detrimental to the welfare of farmed honeybees and wild bee species that together play a vital role in pollination, increasing the risk of disease that can lead to colony collapse and declining wild populations.

Fooditive found in its research that the global honey market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2030 due to increased demand from consumers who want to reduce white sugar use and focus on more nutritious ingredients. Honey is rich in vitamins, minerals and calcium and also has medical applications, displaying anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-cancer activity.