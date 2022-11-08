GHO Capital and Vistria Group to acquire CDMO Alcami

Photo/Shutterstock

Global Healthcare Opportunities, (GHO Capital Partners LLP), and The Vistria Group, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Alcami Corporation, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) and Ampersand Capital Partners.

Headquartered in North Carolina, Alcami is involved in drug product manufacturing focusing on sterile fill-finish of both biologics and small molecules; formulation development; lab services; and cGMP biostorage of high-value temperature-sensitive biologics, pharmaceuticals, and materials.

Alcami acquired sterile fill-finish company TriPharm Services, and in December 2021 acquired Masy BioServices, a cGMP biostorage and pharma services business. In addition, Alcami has invested more than $140 million in capital expenditure to add five sterile fill-finish manufacturing lines and additional laboratory space to support both biologic and small molecule programs.

Patrick Walsh, chairman and CEO of Alcami, said: “This is an ideal partnership in furthering Alcami’s strategic transformation, unprecedented growth rate and comprehensive service offerings valued by over 1,000 clients around the globe. GHO and The Vistria Group have excellent reputations for partnering with high growth companies that create value for all stakeholders. We want to thank the MDP and Ampersand teams for their strong leadership and support of Alcami over the last several years and we look forward to further scaling our offering, capacity and geographic reach with our new partners.”

Moving into new markets

Mike Mortimer and Alan MacKay, managing partners of GHO Capital, said: “We believe Alcami represents a unique opportunity to acquire a rapidly growing CDMO with complementary capabilities in attractive markets. We have built a strong relationship with the Alcami management team and have been impressed by the significant transformation program and high growth.

“The company is set to accelerate its growth and leveraging our specialist expertise, we are delighted to be supporting them to diversify its product and service mix, pushing into new markets such as Europe.”

GHO Capital and The Vistria Group will acquire a 50/50 controlling interest in Alcami from funds affiliated with MDP and Ampersand. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022, after customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.