Ginkgo Bioworks launches Ginkgo Enzyme Services

Ginkgo Bioworks has announced the launch of Ginkgo Enzyme Services. Ginkgo Enzyme Services is powered by ultra high throughput screening and machine learning-guided protein design, as well as optimized proprietary bacterial and fungal host strains.

Ginkgo Enzyme Services solves challenges for R&D teams developing enzymes, from discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing.

Enzymes are valuable biocatalysts used across a wide range of industries including in the production of medicines, food, materials, and beyond. Ginkgo’s end-to-end Enzyme Services support R&D leaders looking to identify new enzyme activity to replace existing chemical synthesis steps, improve enzyme specificity, activity, and stability in industrially relevant conditions, and optimize the manufacturing of enzymes for reduced cost of goods and environmental impact.

Ginkgo has supported enzyme R&D programs across a wide range of industries, including biopharma manufacturing and discovery. Notable enzyme services projects include breakthrough work with Aldevron to improve the manufacturing efficiency of vaccinia capping enzyme, a critical reagent used in the production of mRNA vaccines, and a recently announced partnership with Merck to develop Biocatalysts for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing.

Suite of services

Ginkgo’s suite of services covers the full end-to-end process for enzyme R&D, providing synergies between enzyme sequence, host strain, and manufacturing processes that can enable commercial success.

Ginkgo Enzyme Services includes: novel enzyme discovery, enzyme function and stability optimization, access to optimized host strains for robust expression, optimized fermentation process development, and manufacturing scale-up, process development and tech transfer.

“At Ginkgo, we are constantly working to improve our platform to provide best-in-class services to enable our customers to meet their R&D challenges head on. As a horizontal platform, we have the flexibility, breadth, and scale to serve customers across biocatalysis, diagnostics, and beyond with the full spectrum of tools they need to discover, develop, and deploy enzymes for their processes and products,” said Behzad Mahdavi, SVP of biopharma manufacturing and life sciences tools.

“With world class expression hosts, automation, computational design, and fermentation capabilities, we are excited to partner with companies across all industries to bring their enzyme-dependent products from conception to market more swiftly and reliably than ever before.”