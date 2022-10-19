HealthTech Innovation Days brings European healthtech ecosystem together

Photo/HealthTech For Care

The 4th edition of HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID), organized by HealthTech For Care, took place recently in Paris, France.

The two-day event had the objective of finding financing and encouraging new industrial partnerships to accelerate the development and market access of new products and treatments for all patients.

Around 1,600 formal and informal face-to-face and virtual meetings were organized this year, alongside 19 round table discussions. The event brought together more than 165 European health technology companies, 15 pharmaceutical and industrial companies and more than 300 international investors. 86 international experts gathered and animated 19 round tables.

Strong network

“Europe has a strong network of hundreds of companies with ambitious innovations in the field of health. To develop their products and services, access the market and make them available to patients, these companies need massive financial support. As the only European event to bring together all the players in the healthtech ecosystem, the HTID once again confirms its mission to serve the growth of these companies and will continue to strengthen its commitment in the years to come,” said Maryvonne Hiance, chairwoman of HealthTech For Care.

Hubert Gambs, Deputy Director General DG GROW – Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs – at the European Commission, said: “The 4.1% increase in healthcare spending in 2022 is structurally higher than global GDP growth and highlights the long-term trends that are still intact and are the fundamental drivers of healthcare markets: the increase in the world’s population, its aging, the constant progress of medical treatments combined with the expansion of public healthcare systems.

“The European Commission wants to have Europe as a preferred location for life sciences. Among the many initiatives taken is the Important Project of Common European Interest (‘IPCEI’) in the area of health, a key strategic instrument that brings together expertise, financial resources, and economic actors to overcome market failures and societal challenges.”

HealthTech For Care Innovation Award

The HealthTech For Care Innovation Award, introduced during the 4th edition of the HTID, gave the opportunity for 25 healthtech companies in biotech, medtech, innovative services and digital health from seven countries to present their solutions to health experts and investors during a pitch competition.

First prize went to MRM Health, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the human microbiome. The company is based in a center of expertise for microbiome research and development in Belgium.



FluoSphera, a Swiss company developing technology to better predict the effects of molecules to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies discover more effective drugs with fewer adverse side effects and reduce animal testing took second place.



The third prize was awarded to Vidac Pharma Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs to help people suffering from various oncological and dermatological diseases. Its work focuses on the tumor microenvironment.