Synthetic biology (SynBio) has stopped dividing itself by categories \u2014 red, yellow, green, blue, white \u2014 medicine, environment, agriculture, water, and industry \u2014and is now united as one movement, working toward a single purpose: redesigning life for a better future.\n\n\n\nThe field, which involves the redesigning of organisms through methods such as genetic engineering and DNA sequencing, had an estimated market size of $20.01 billion last year, and it is only poised to grow.\n\n\n\nAt the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) and the SB8.0 Conference, which took place in Paris on October 30th, 2025, it was clear that synthetic biology is no longer a niche. Instead, it\u2019s what happens when engineering learns how to breathe through biology.\n\n\n\nFrom plants that eat plastic and yeast that brews medicine at the Grand Jamboree, to SB8.0\u2019s industry talks about the future of SynBio, artificial intelligence (AI) and designer enzymes, there was a lot to learn in Paris last week.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\nGreentech\u2019s quiet rebellion at iGEM 2025\n\n\n\nAt iGEM 2025, greentech took center stage with the iGEM team Brno winning the Overgrad Grand Prize. They turned Lemna minor (common duckweed) into a programmable protein factory. Their Duckweed Toolbox combined three pillars of next-generation plant biotech.\n\n\n\nTAIFR, a transformation protocol that accelerates stable duckweed engineering fivefold; the CULTIVATOR, a self-driving growth unit that monitors, harvests, and optimizes biomass; and the PREDICTOR, an AI model that learns the metabolic rhythms of the plant to fine-tune yield. Their vision is pragmatic: replace imported soybean feed with locally grown duckweed, cutting deforestation and emissions while creating a circular bio-feed economy. \n\n\n\nOther impressive projects were just across the hall. The KU Leuven iGEM team built\u00a0 \u2018Phytoblock\u2019, cacao bioshields that protect leaves from fungal infections using engineered elicitors, while TEC-Chihuahua encapsulated anti-fungal peptides in chitosan microparticles to prevent bean crop losses. Chitosan is derived from chitin, which is found in the shells of sea creatures, and the microparticles of chitosan are used as carriers in drug and vaccine delivery systems.\u00a0\n\n\n\nMoreover, a high school team from Thailand created 'Plants vs. PET', demonstrating how Nicotiana benthamiana \u2013 a close relative of the tobacco plant \u2013 can express PETase, an enzyme that breaks down plastics, in its apoplast. The apoplast is a network of plant cells that make up the cell walls, and so, the enzyme\u2019s expression in these cells help form a biological filter against plastic waste. Such prototypes share a new and common logic: containment as innovation. Instead of fighting regulations, students design within them. In Europe\u2019s cautious ecosystem, this shift is profound, and safety isn\u2019t a burden.\n\n\n\nGreentech\u2019s rebellion isn\u2019t about scaling faster than petrochemistry but about redefining growth itself. As Sibylle J\u00e4ger from L\u2019Or\u00e9al\u2019s Green Science Incubator put it, plants can be biofactories, not plantations. The future of Greentech is producing without extraction, evolving within limits, and proving that sustainability can be engineered, not just promised. \n\n\n\niGem 2025 synthetic biology and the new anatomy of healing\n\n\n\nNot all innovation at iGEM 2025 was green. A few meters away from the algae and duckweed, health-focused teams were rewriting what medicine can look like when it starts to think for itself.\n\n\n\nThe Grenoble Alpes team, ExoSpy, built a platform of engineered vesicles derived from human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells capable of both diagnosing and treating pancreatic cancer. Commonly used in biomedical research, when these cells are loaded with gadolinium, they act as precise MRI contrast agents. Filled with therapeutic cargo, they become targeted drug couriers, and the medicine stops being reactive and starts being responsive.\n\n\n\nMeanwhile, Oncoligo approached cancer from another angle, designing synthetic oligonucleotides that silence tumor-promoting mRNA in lung cells.\u00a0 Besides, the ABCS project by the CJUH-JLU team in China focused on the hidden behavior of adipocytes \u2013 fat cells that store energy \u2013 to track early signs of breast-cancer relapse, using them as diagnostic storytellers. Even Maryland High School\u2019s project had the same intuition: their at-home test for triple-negative breast cancer democratizes molecular diagnostics, turning lab assays into bathroom-cabinet medicine.\n\n\n\nAnd in Munich, the fusion team TUM-LMU invented InkSkin, transforming diagnosis into something visible and wearable. Their biosensing tattoo ink changes color in response to shifts in biomarkers such as pH, glucose, or inflammatory molecules in the interstitial fluid beneath the skin. The concept turns the body itself into a diagnostic interface, where health data can be read not through machines, but through design.\n\n\n\nAcross these projects, the same thread runs: biology that listens before it acts. At-home sensors that measure arsenic levels in rice (WIST - Taiwan). Biosensors that respond to hormonal changes (Inara - BYU Rollins Center). Exosomes that translate molecular messages to doctors (Universit\u00e9 Grenoble Alpes). Healthtech is no longer about warfare, the \u2018search and destroy\u2019 model of 20th-century medicine. It\u2019s about conversation, understanding the body\u2019s chemical dialogue.\n\n\n\nAt SB8.0, this same ethos surfaced in talks on AI-assisted drug discovery, organ-on-chip predictive toxicology, and bio-fabricated tissues that heal instead of scar.\n\n\n\nBridging the gap between greentech and healthtech\n\n\n\nSomewhere between SB8.0\u2019s panels and iGEM 2025\u2019s village sessions, it became obvious: greentech and healthtech no longer move on parallel tracks. They intersect in restoring balance, where biological infrastructure drives planetary and human resilience.\n\n\n\nWhen we engineer algae to capture carbon, we apply the same reasoning as when we engineer cells to absorb cholesterol. When we optimize a photosynthetic cycle, we\u2019re using the same design logic that stabilizes human metabolism. The context changes, carbon fixation or cholesterol uptake, but the code is shared.\n\n\n\nThis was demonstrated by researchers from Oxford\u2019s Generative Biology Lab, who presented AI models that predicted enzyme behavior and metabolic bottlenecks \u2014 whether in cyanobacteria or liver cells.\n\n\n\nFurthermore, L\u2019Or\u00e9al\u2019s Green Science Incubator showcased plant suspension cell lines that produce actives for skincare with the same precision that pharma uses to manufacture peptides.\n\n\n\nBoth sides of the synthetic biology sector are building resilience, either for the planet or for the body, and neither can afford to advance alone. The sustainability of human health depends on the sustainability of the environment that supports it.\n\n\n\nYet both face the same invisible adversary: policy that hasn\u2019t caught up with possibility. From restrictions on genetically modified organisms (GMO) to clinical validation bottlenecks, the rules of innovation were written for a slower world. Greentech and healthtech are each finding ways to adapt, designing within constraints, proving safety before scale, turning regulation itself into a design parameter.\n\n\n\nInvestment, too, should follow that logic. Prioritizing one over the other creates imbalance; progress in greentech enables cleaner supply chains for medicine, while healthtech\u2019s advances in AI, biomaterials, and regulatory trust accelerate greentech\u2019s acceptance.\n\n\n\nSynthetic biology has reached the point where industries no longer compete for impact, they co-evolve. The question isn\u2019t which field will lead, but how fast they can grow together.\n\n\n\nA living future\n\n\n\nAs the capabilities of the field stretch out, what will things look like in 2040? Folks at iGEM 2025 and SB8.0 sounded variations of the same dream.\u00a0\n\n\n\nFast-forward fifteen years and microbes feed on carbon dioxide and exhale sugar. Plants grow pigments and drugs in the same greenhouse. Tissues regenerate. Organs repair themselves. Hospitals look like bioreactors, and factories like gardens. Synthetic biology will be everywhere, not as a novelty, but as an operating system.\n\n\n\nAI will guide design, regulation will evolve, and innovation will slow down just enough to become sustainable. Because progress without trust isn\u2019t progress, and the future of biology will depend as much on ethics and policy as on enzymes and code.\n\n\n\nNow, as initiatives like the European Commission\u2019s SYNBEE project, funded as part of the Horizon Europe Programme, aim to boost the entrepreneurial spirit in the synthetic biology space across Europe, by 2040, this could become a reality. Synthetic biology will be powered by collaboration,\u00a0 between scientists and cells, and between policy and progress.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAbout the author\n\n\n\nAnastasia Deck is an MSc Biotechnology student at Sorbonne Universit\u00e9. Her work bridges plant biotechnology, synthetic biology, and creative science communication. As an R&D apprentice at Neoplants, she develops transformation protocols for non-model plants to unlock new frontiers in green biotech. Passionate about the intersection of biology, design and sustainability, she explores how living systems can reshape industries and aims to make synthetic biology a language for collaboration.