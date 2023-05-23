Ironwood acquires VectivBio in $1B deal

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a GI-focused healthcare company, and VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, transformational treatments for severe rare gastrointestinal conditions, have entered into a definitive agreement for Ironwood to acquire VectivBio for $17.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an estimated aggregate consideration of approximately $1 billion, net of VectivBio cash and debt.

The acquisition price represents a premium of 80% relative to the volume-weighted average share price over the previous 90 trading days. The transaction was approved by both the Ironwood and VectivBio boards of directors.

The transaction is conditioned upon, among other things, the tender of shares representing more than 80% of VectivBio’s issued and outstanding shares and other customary conditions. Orbimed, Forbion and Versant Ventures, and VectivBio’s directors and officers, jointly representing 28.6% of VectivBio’s shareholdings, entered into tender and support agreements pursuant to which such supporting shareholders agreed, among other things, to tender their shares in the tender offer.

VectivBio

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, VectivBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of treatments for severe, rare conditions, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD).

SBS-IF is a severe malabsorptive condition requiring ongoing IV administration of fluids and nutrients, and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality, high economic burden, and an impaired quality of life. A substantial number of SBS-IF patients remain dependent on chronic parenteral support, and there is considerable unmet need in this patient population, which has an estimated addressable population of 18,000 adult patients across the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

aGVHD is an immunologically mediated disease occurring in individuals undergoing allogeneic hemopoetic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) where donor immune cells react against the host recipient. The gastrointestinal system is among the most common sites affected by acute GVHD, and severe manifestations of aGVHD of the gut portends a poor prognosis in patients after HSCT.

VectivBio lead asset

VectivBio’s lead investigational asset, apraglutide, is a next-generation, GLP-2 analog which has shown compelling data to date and is currently in Phase 3 with plans for topline readout by year’s end.

Apraglutide has the potential to be the best-in-class GLP-2 therapy for the treatment of SBS-IF based on its potency and pharmacological properties, unique convenience of weekly dosing, and Phase 3 study designed to evaluate clinical benefit for both SBS-IF stoma and colon-in-continuity patients. If successful and approved, Ironwood believes apraglutide presents an opportunity to reach $1 billion in peak net sales.

This transaction has the potential to strengthen Ironwood’s innovative portfolio and pipeline to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients. With its proven track record, Ironwood is well-positioned to leverage its expertise in clinical development, regulatory pathways, medical affairs and commercial execution to progress and maximize the potential value of apraglutide for patients, physicians and shareholders.

“The acquisition of VectivBio, including its compelling asset, apraglutide, is an ideal strategic fit with Ironwood,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

“With the success of our blockbuster product, LINZESS, we have built a strong GI commercial function, healthy cash flow generation, and meaningful EBITDA. We are confident that with our GI expertise, commercial capabilities, and robust balance sheet, we are well-positioned to continue developing apraglutide, with the goal of getting it into the hands of the patients who need it the most and potentially generate significant and sustainable value for shareholders.”

“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Ironwood to advance the development and commercialization of innovative therapies targeted at GI and rare diseases, which is the mission of VectivBio,” said Luca Santarelli, chief executive officer and founder of VectivBio.

“Ironwood’s capabilities and established track record in GI make it the ideal company to bring apraglutide, if approved, to patients suffering from SBS-IF and other serious GI conditions. We believe this Transaction represents the best outcome for our patients and shareholders.”

Benefits for Ironwood

Ironwood said the acquisition of VectivBio and its lead investigational asset apraglutide provides a significant opportunity to accelerate the next growth horizon for Ironwood.

Ironwood said it believes the transaction will further strengthen its portfolio and pipeline, with the potential to meaningfully accelerate its growth horizon. With approximately 18,000 addressable adult patients suffering from SBS-IF across U.S., Europe and Japan, apraglutide, if successfully developed, has significant revenue potential given its orphan drug designation for the treatment of adult patients with SBS-IF, compelling data to date, convenient weekly dosing and potential expansion into additional GI conditions, including aGvHD.

The company said the deal also supports long-term profitability and cash-flow generation. Apraglutide is a late-stage clinical asset with the potential to reach $1 billion in peak net sales if successfully developed and approved. The addition of apraglutide provides another high-growth potential revenue stream, diversifies Ironwood’s portfolio and pipeline, and potentially extends Ironwood’s growth horizon through the 2030s.

Ironwood anticipates the pro forma company will remain positioned to deliver sustained profits and cash flows. Ironwood expects to generate greater than $175 million in operating cash flows each year on a pro forma basis ahead of apraglutide commercial launch. The transaction, assuming successful commercialization of apraglutide, is expected to be accretive to earnings per share beginning in 2026.

Ironwood expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and funds drawn through a four-year, $500 million revolving credit facility entered in connection with the transaction.