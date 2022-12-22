Japanese companies look to reduce environmental impact

Photo/Shuttertock

Japanese companies Astellas Pharma Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed a collaboration to reduce the environmental impact of pharmaceutical packaging.

Based on the agreement, the four companies will aim to promote the use of more environmentally-friendly packaging for pharmaceutical products by sharing knowledge on packaging technologies to reduce environmental impact, such as blister packs made of biomass-based plastic instead of petroleum-derived plastic, compact packaging, recycled packaging materials, and recyclable packaging materials.

The companies expect to expand this collaboration by calling on other companies to reduce their own environmental footprint.

Individual initiatives

Astellas has set “Deepen our engagement in sustainability” as one of the strategic goals in its Corporate Strategic Plan 2021. The reduction of environmental burden is one of Astellas’ priority themes within sustainability.

Eisai established the “Eisai Environmental Management Vision” this fiscal year, and in addition to climate change counter-measures aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by fiscal 2040, Eisai has formed a medium- to long-term plan for environmental issues including efficient use of water and recycling of resources, and will work to further advance these efforts.

As a healthcare company with the Purpose “to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world,” Daiichi Sankyo considers global environmental conservation as a key management issue and promotes environmental management.

At Takeda, “Purpose-led Sustainability” is about creating both business and societal value through its core business. Takeda continues to reduce its operational carbon footprint and is now committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions for scopes 1 and 2 before 2035 and for Scope 3 before 2040.