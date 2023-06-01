Lonza boosts ADC portfolio with Synaffix acquisition

Lonza has acquired Synaffix B.V., a biotech company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage technology platform for the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

While ADCs offer widespread and targeted treatment potential against cancer, they present a range of complex development and manufacturing challenges. Supported by a team of scientific experts, the Synaffix technology platform, which includes payload and site-specific linker technologies, will enhance and extend Lonza’s integrated ADC services, including its early-phase offering.

Synaffix’s ADC technology platform comprises GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies that can enhance the efficacy and tolerability of ADCs.

Combining Lonza’s development and manufacturing capabilities with the Synaffix ADC technology platform will provide customers and licensees with a service to rapidly discover, develop, scale up and commercialize novel and differentiated ADCs. These enhanced capabilities will streamline the path to clinic and commercialization.

Ulrich Osswald, vice president, licensing, at Lonza, said: “The Synaffix ADC technology is the gold standard, helping clinical-stage developers to design potentially curative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. The acquisition of Synaffix underlines the strategic position of bioconjugates within Lonza’s portfolio, expands our offering in this fast-growing market and enhances our value proposition for clinical customers. With Synaffix, our combined industry-leading knowledge and capabilities have the capacity to support both clinical and commercial needs.”

Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix, added: “On our mission to bring Synaffix’s ADC technologies to patients, we are excited to become part of Lonza and thus, through strong and immediate synergies, ensure a robust technology and manufacturing platform for our licensees as they progress into the late stage clinical and commercial development phase. We can now also leverage the potential offered by Lonza to fast-track technology innovations in bioconjugates beyond cytotoxic ADCs. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Lonza for the continued enablement of promising potential medicines for patients in need.”

As a Lonza company, Synaffix will continue to operate under the Synaffix name and further expand its operations in Oss, in the Netherlands.

Earlier this year, Synaffix and Hummingbird Bioscience entered into a licensing agreement for Hummingbird Bio to develop an ADC program using Synaffix technology. It followed a $360 million licensing deal in 2022 with German company Emergence Therapeutics.