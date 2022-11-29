Mycotechnology and IFF join forces in Europe to create better food system

Picture/Shutterstock

Mycotechnology, a company using mycelia, the roots of mushrooms, and IFF have formed a partnership to co-develop alternative proteins.

The two companies have already partnered in the U.S. and the new collaboration in Europe, they say, reflects their shared commitment of bringing a better food system and ‘next-generation’ food and drink products to the European market.

The new agreement will allow it to capitalize on IFF’s RE-IMAGINE PROTEIN program and use its capabilities in Brabrand, Denmark, including its Culinary Design Center, which provides specialized expertise in plant-based foods.

MycoTechnology harnesses the power of mycelia through a liquid fermentation platform, which it uses to develop new ingredients. Since its founding in 2013, it has worked with food and drink companies to create what it describes as sustainable, nutritious and great-tasting products.

MycoTechnology using mycelia

IFF says it is an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent. Its Nourish division delivers protein sources and future technologies in plant-based cuisines around the world, driven by insights and market-led innovation. By anticipating and addressing consumer needs, the company says it enables the industry to create better, tastier, safer, healthier and more sustainable food and drinks.

By combining MycoTechnology’s mycelial fermentation platform with IFF’s technical expertise and capabilities, the companies plan is to develop solutions for food and drink products throughout Europe.

Alan Hahn, MycoTechnology’s CEO, said: “This is an exciting new level of collaboration. IFF understands the importance of innovation and using it to build a better, more sustainable food system. We’re delighted to embark on a new journey together to create the cutting-edge solutions consumers demand for taste, nutrition, and sustainability.”

Greater collaboration

Marcus Pesch, vice president, RE-IMAGINE and RE-MASTER Innovation Programs, at IFF, said: “We look forward to collaborating with MycoTechnology on exciting new opportunities in the alternative protein space and beyond,

“Coupling MycoTechnology’s fermented protein expertise with our RE-IMAGINE PROTEIN innovation program will expand the already extensive set of solutions we have to offer. As consumer demand for alternative proteins evolves, we look forward to creating tastier, better and more sustainable solutions for our customers.”

The two companies continue to consider new opportunities to expand their partnership. They are currently working together on a project in the Asia-Pacific region, where they foresee greater collaboration in the future.