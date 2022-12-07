Neuraxpharm’s expansion into the Netherlands takes it from two to 20 countries in six years

Picture/Shutterstock

Neuraxpharm Group, a European pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has announced the establishment of Neuraxpharm Netherlands, increasing its presences from two to 20 countries in six years.

The company says the expansion into the Dutch market allows it to continue on its pathway to become the number one CNS specialist in Europe.

The company will provide differentiated and specialty generics in the Netherlands. This is a strategically important CNS pharmaceutical market in Europe.

Neuraxpharm on path to number one CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm Netherlands has so far launched two products. It has dimethyl fumarate to treat multiple sclerosis and lacosamide, a product for the treatment of epileptic seizures. In addition, the company plans to launch rivastagmin for treating dementia, which will become Neuraxpharm’s third product in the Netherlands.

Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: “By entering the Dutch market Neuraxpharm continues its strong growth momentum. We aim to become a leader in the Dutch CNS field, offering high value-added solutions to our stakeholders and patients. Our aim for 2023 is to further strengthen our portfolio pipeline in the Netherlands and to expand our dedicated team.”

The subsidiary will be run by Philipp Pohoralek as country manager for Neuraxpharm Netherlands. He will do this alongside his current role for Neuraxpharm Germany. Neuraxpharm Netherlands will conduct its operations from Naarden.

Two existing products launched

Pohoralek added: “We will leverage our CNS expertise to provide CNS patients, physicians, pharmacists and hospitals throughout the Netherlands with access to suitable products from our extensive portfolio thereby catering to the needs of patients in the region. We will furthermore provide a tailor-made entry out of more than 120 CNS molecules.”

Neuraxpharm is a European key player in the CNS market with a presence in more than 60 countries. With more than 35 years of experience in the CNS field, the company has built expertise in this market developing and commercializing established brands, value-added medicines, generics, consumer health products, medical cannabis, digital health solutions and orphan drugs. Neuraxpharm distributes its products through an extensive sales force in Europe.

The company has a research hub and produces many of its products at its two production sites in Europe. In 2022, Neuraxpharm reached over 1,000 employees.

Neuraxpharm reaches several milestones

In recent months, Neuraxpharm says it has reached several milestones including entering the Greek CNS market and the steady expansion of its product offering through acquisitions which includes two established product portfolios of branded business from Sanofi and prescription brand, Buccolam (midazolam) in 2020, which is indicated for the emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epileptic seizures.

Neuraxpharm has entered the digital health and orphan drug markets through new licensing agreements with mjn-SERAS and Minoryx opening new business opportunities.

Additionally, the company has reinforced its position as a key player in the European medical cannabis market by creating a business unit dedicated to medical cannabis and expanding its collaboration with Panaxia, a global manufacturer of advanced medical cannabis products, into Switzerland and the Czech Republic.