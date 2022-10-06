Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 winners announced

Photo/Shutterstock

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK has announced that Xim, creators of Lifelight, and PocDoc are the successful companies of the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022, in partnership with Medtronic, RYSE Asset Management, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and its official charity CW+.

Lifelight and PocDoc will receive support to scale their innovative digital solutions for cardiovascular disease (CVD) care. The companies were selected by a judging panel at the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 Pitchfest, hosted at the Healthcare Excellence Through Technology (HETT) Show in London.

The Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst aims to transform CVD patient pathways, using data and digital to empower patients to improve their heart health, and to help prevent ill health.

The initiative provides Lifelight and PocDoc with access to the Novartis Biome UK ecosystem, as well as the opportunity to work with NHS partners to set up and deliver a pilot evaluation of the winning innovations. The companies will also have the opportunity of investment up to £3 million provided by RYSE Asset Management, subject to due diligence at RYSE’s discretion.

Novel approaches

The companies were selected because of their potential to remodel patient care pathways for CVD, offering novel approaches to non-invasive lipid testing and at-home blood pressure management.

Marie-Andrée Gamache, president and managing director UK & Ireland, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd, said: “The selected companies of this year’s Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst present a bold opportunity to accelerate faster diagnosis, earlier intervention and prevention of ill-health in CVD. I am looking forward to working with our cross-industry partners to support the scaling of these innovations with the aim of saving lives and overcoming health inequalities.”

Laurence Pearce, CEO and founder, Xim, creators of Lifelight, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to participate in the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst this year, and look forward to working in close collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK through its Biome to bring our solution to patients.”

Steve Roest, CEO and co-founder, PocDoc, said: “We are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK and its partner network as organizations that share our passion for supporting the digital transformation in healthcare. The Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 was a natural collaboration opportunity for us as we look to scale our solution – something we know will be aided with close collaboration.”