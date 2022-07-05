Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK launches health-tech investor partnership for cardiovascular care

Photo/Shutterstock

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK has launched the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022, in a world-first investor partnership with Medtronic ltd, RYSE Asset Management, and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and its official charity CW+.

The initiative aims to identify and implement solutions that empower patients to improve their heart health, and to help prevent future heart attacks or strokes through home-based digital solutions.

The focus is on the major risk factors, non-invasive ways of lipid testing and blood pressure management using software as a medical device (SaMD).

Investment

Applications are open to health-tech start-up founders, researchers, and technologists working on innovative solutions to enable system-wide change in cardiovascular disease (CVD) patient care pathways.

The Novartis Biome UK is leading this first of its kind investor partnership, combining its patient pathway knowledge with Medtronic’s experience as the global leader in healthcare technology.

RYSE Asset Management, the specialist healthcare investor, will provide up to £3 million ($3.6 million) in investment and the CW Innovation program – a collaboration between Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and CW+ – will work to establish a real-world clinical evaluation for selected solutions.

Marie-Andrée Gamache, country president, Novartis Innovative Medicines UK and Ireland, said: “I am confident that this bold partnership can deliver significant progress within the UK health system, as well as real change for the seven million people in the UK who are living with CVD.

“Through leveraging digital solutions, new models of care, and leading on cross-industry and investor collaboration, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK is accelerating sustainable action on health inequalities at pace and scale.”

The Novartis Biome Heart Health Catalyst 2022 aims to boost CVD care by identifying and scaling innovations in the at-home blood pressure management and non-invasive lipid testing space.

Successful applicants will receive: support and knowledge from industry-leading and investor partners; investment of up to £3 million and access to a global network of established distribution partners from RYSE Asset Management; access to the Novartis Biome UK system; and immediate NHS pilot and validation opportunities.

‘New solutions’

Bhavesh Barot, Medtronic UK & Ireland Regional vice president, said: “As the global leader in healthcare technology, we are pleased to be a partner in the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst. This programme aligns with our commitment for innovation – taking an idea, nurturing it, and turning it into real-world, ground-breaking reality. We are excited about the opportunity this program presents to propel new solutions and the benefits that will bring to healthcare providers and patients living with CVD.”

Vivien de Tusch-Lec, general partner at RYSE Asset Management, said: “Partnering with healthcare innovators to scale and deliver transformation is in our DNA at RYSE. Such collaborations enable us to better understand the challenges faced by public and private healthcare providers, corporates and consumers and identify technology gaps to promote truly disruptive businesses. The Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 presents a natural collaboration opportunity which we see delivering for the UK health system and patients.”

Chris Chaney, CEO at CW+ and co-lead of CW Innovation, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has demanded the radical acceleration of our digital health programs and this, coupled with a surge in new thinking and innovation across our organisation, makes the launch of the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 both timely and relevant.

“We are therefore delighted to collaborate on this new initiative, working with partners, and providing the winner with the opportunity to test and scale their innovation at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as part of our flagship CW Innovation program.

“In this period of significant change and challenge, our absolute focus is on providing the best possible care for our patients, and we look forward to working with the winners of the Catalyst to help improve and enhance the care and experience of CVD patients.”

Applications

Applications for the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 are now open, and close on August 31, 2022. Shortlisted organizations and individuals will be invited to a Pitchfest in front of an expert audience from across the healthcare system at the Healthcare Excellence Through Technology (HETT) conference on September 27-28, 2022.

Application forms are available here: https://biome.novartis.com/innovation-hubs/novartis-biome-uk/uk-health-catalyst-2022-application-form.