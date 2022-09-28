Optics11 Life receives €5 million in funding for drug development and rollout of products

Photo/Shutterstock

Expanded offerings for drug development and regenerative medicines will be the focus of €5 million ($4.8 million) funding raised by Optics11 Life.

The funding from Forward.ONE and returning investor, Value Creation Capital, was announced today (September 28) and will support the rollout of new products applying the company’s technology for experiments at scale requiring high-throughput screening of in vitro models and biomaterials.

Niek Rijnveld, co-founder and CEO of Optics11 Life, said: “Through the support of Forward.ONE and Value Creation Capital, we’re readying the next generation of measurement instruments to enable new medical treatments and regenerative medicine breakthroughs

Enabling technology

“Our tools are already helping researchers examine the mechanobiological characteristics of heart disease, the tumor microenvironment, immune function and so much more. I can’t wait to see the next wave of insights we help unleash.”

As a part of this new investment, Rijnveld will shift from his split role overseeing both Optics11 Life and its sibling industrial sensing unit Optics11, and be dedicated full time to Optics11 Life.

Robin van Boxsel, a partner at Forward.ONE, said: “We’re firm believers in the power of innovative enabling technology to reshape a market, and create new opportunities and fields.

Regenerative medicine

“Optics11 Life exemplifies how the right team with the right domain expertise can execute a vision like this, and we’re excited to welcome the company to our portfolio.”

Fiber-optic technology has created new opportunities in drug development and regenerative medicine, building on new mechanobiology insights.

Optics11 Life leverages its photonics expertise by enabling high throughput screening of the mechanical fingerprints of cells, tissues, and their micro-environment. This allows customers to capture a vast range of insights informing new therapeutic approaches that underpin personalized medicine, and for quality control in biomaterials for regenerative therapies.

Tremendous benefit

Pharma, biotech, and academic customers have already used the company’s Piuma, Chiaro, and Pavone devices for applications including drug development, regenerative medicine, and diagnostics.

“We have been fortunate to be part of a very effective development of Optics11 over a relatively short period of time. In a rapidly changing world, we see tremendous benefit from the extraordinary engineering and marketing capabilities of Optics11 Life,” said Jos Bourgonje, managing partner of Value Creation Capital. “Forward.ONE will be a fantastic contributor to Optics11’s prosperous future.”