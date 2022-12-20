Ori Biotech and Inceptor Bio partner on solid tumor cell therapy

Photo/Shutterstock

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) company Ori Biotech, and cell therapy firm Inceptor Bio have announced a new partnership.

The deal will utilize Ori Biotech’s manufacturing platform technology to support initial process development through scale-up for manufacturing of Inceptor’s novel CAR-M, CAR-T and CAR-NK programs.

Inceptor Bio is the third partner to join Ori’s LightSpeed Early Access Program (LEAP), granting pre-commercial access to Ori Biotech’s fully automated CGT manufacturing platform and digital capabilities.

“Our partnership with Inceptor Bio reinforces our shared mission to expand patient access to potentially curative cell therapies. Working with a fit for purpose technology platform from the process development stage is necessary to support a seamless transition to clinical and ultimately commercial scale manufacturing. We are excited to work with the Inceptor Bio team to support their work on novel mechanisms to treat difficult-to-cure cancers,” said Jason C. Foster, Ori Biotech’s CEO.

Platform flexibility

“We’re delighted to partner with Ori Biotech as we move into the next stage of our development journey. The flexibility of the platform, coupled with real-time data flow, not only empowers us to make data driven decisions around our process, but also provides a clear path forward to commercial manufacturing at scale. Ori Biotech’s novel technology will allow us to accelerate our process development, ahead of our upcoming clinical trials,” said Shailesh Maingi, founder and CEO of Inceptor Bio.

“Ori’s team brings vast expertise in cell therapy manufacturing, and the flexibility of their technology will be key to maximizing the capabilities of our Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) in our new CGT manufacturing facility.”