Oxford BioTherapeutics enters into antibody agreement with Genmab

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) says Genmab has licensed a novel antibody related to one of OBT’s IO programs.

The target was discovered using Oxford BioTherapeutics’ OGAP drug discovery platform, which incorporates one of the world’s largest proteomic databases, integrating clinical, experimental and expression data.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genmab will be responsible for the future development and commercialization of any products incorporating this antibody. In addition to the upfront payment, OBT will receive additional development and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on any future product sales.

First major license agreement

This represents the first major license agreement for OBT’s IO programs to a world leader in the field of antibody-based oncology medicines.

“We are pleased to license one of our leading immuno-oncology assets to a world leading biotechnology company like Genmab, who have a wealth of internationally renowned expertise in the fields of antibody development and oncology,” said Christian Rohlff, chief executive officer of Oxford BioTherapeutics.

“This licensing deal enables OBT to add further depth and momentum into its drug pipeline by having this innovative asset developed by a partner.”

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company based in the U.K. and U.S. It has a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfill major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics.

These include bispecific, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT’s first clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a U.S. clinical trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s OGAP target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on more than 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the U.S. and Europe. OBT’s IO discovery process provides insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.