First patient on Innovative Cellular Therapeutics’ study looking at treating colorectal cancer

The first patient has been enrolled on a study to trial a treatment for relapsed or refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (R/R mCRC) in the U.S.

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT), Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive portfolio of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies made the announcement today (August 18).

Tolerability

The study is an open-label, single arm, multicenter phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of the drug, GCC19CART, in patients with R/R mCRC in the U.S.

Larry Lei Xiao, chief executive officer of ICT, said: “This is an important and exciting milestone for ICT. There is a significant unmet medical need for R/R mCRC patients. We believe that GCC19CART has the potential to provide significant clinical benefit to these patients.”

Lead product

GCC19CART is the company’s lead product candidate from the Company’s CoupledCAR technology. It has been tested in 35 patients in an Institutional Review Board-approved trial in China.

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics is a private clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Rockville, MD. The company is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors and its technology platform is designed to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors.