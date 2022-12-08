Polyplus announces completion of acquisition of Xpress Biologics to expand plasmid DNA

Photo/Shutterstock

Polyplus, has announced the completion of an acquisition of Belgian Xpress Biologics to expand plasmid DNA technology.

Xpress specializes in the production of plasmid DNA and protein using microbial expression systems. Polypus concentrates on the manufacturing of advanced therapeutic medicinal products from research to commercial grade.

Accordingly, the acquisition will strategically expand the Polyplus plasmid DNA engineering technology and services portfolio. It will therefore strengthen Polyplus’ leading position of focusing on improving gene-therapy viral vector upstream processes, economics and quality.

Polyplus leading position

CEO of Polyplus, Mario Philips, said “Over the past few years, Polyplus has been evolving. Its goal is enhancing process economics in the advanced therapies sector. This acquisition, therefore, combines the expertise of the Xpress Biologics team. With our existing expertise in transfection within the cell and gene therapy market.

“We will combine our deep understanding of the gene-therapy viral vector manufacturing process. With research and high-quality grade plasmid production it will start immediately. We expect to have the capability to supply GMP grade plasmids around the first quarter of 2023.”

Xpress Biologics contract development and manufacturing services will continue to be offered for research and good laboratory practice. Chiefly, it will offer high quality and good manufacturing process, grade proteins and plasmids DNA. These are for therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic applications including mRNA and viral vector based advanced therapies.

Content continues below Related Content

Xpress will continue services for research

Large-scale production of Polyplus proprietary plasmid DNA will be continued. Indeed, the proprietary plasmid DNA constructs engineered by Polyplus are developed to increase AAV production yields and quality. This is, additionally, in conjunction with innovative transfection offers.

“Xpress Biologics was built with a range of technologies and services, including optimized expression systems, for pre-clinical production. Therefore as of 2023, there will be clinical productions of new biologics” said Marc Daukandt, CEO at Xpress Biologics.

“We see this acquisition by Polyplus as the next step forward. This will bring our enabling technologies and products to the global market. Additionally, it will help move advanced therapy discovery and commercialization forward.”