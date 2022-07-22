InterVenn expands globally to drive the potential of glycoproteomics to improve patient outcomes

Image: Shutterstock

Intervenn Biosciences is expanding across Asia-Pacific and North America and opening new facilities in Kuala Lumpur, the Philippines, Australia and California.

The company leverages glycoporteomics and says it is adding a large footprint of laboratories and office space for scaling up Intervenn’s software development, technical support, clinical research and business development.

Biomedical hubs

Aldo Carrascoso, CEO at Intervenn, said: “Our global expansion reflects the significant opportunity to apply glycoproteomics to improve clinical decision-making and translational research on a worldwide scale. Our new offices and laboratory space will enable us to scale our operations, better connect with biomedical hubs, access local talent and serve different regions with localized resources.”

Each new location will play a role in the increasing efforts to advance the company on its mission.

InterVenn’s new presence in southern California will give the company access to the thriving life science community there. Corporate business development, sales, marketing and other non-laboratory personnel work out of this new facility.

Biobanking

In Australia, InterVenn’s presence in Melbourne will open the company up to increase scientific collaborations, connect with talent in machine learning, artificial intelligence and informatics, and have broader access to clinical samples and biobanking.

The company’s expanded presence in the Philippines means the company is able to scale its software engineering and IT capabilities to support current and future development and commercial activities.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the company wants to expand its research and development and clinical laboratory functions, enabling footprint expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

Collaborations

Also, a local business development and general administration team will drive regional partnerships, collaborations and commercial activities.

InterVenn has developed the world’s first technology platform to interrogate and decode the glycoproteome which will help accelerate the shift from the healthcare industry’s traditional focus on disease management to the new realm of preventive care and health management.