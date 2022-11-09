PrecisionLife supports Sosei Heptares to treat chronic diseases in more personalized way

Picture/Shutterstock

PrecisionLife, developers of precision medicine for chronic diseases, will be supporting biopharmaceutical group, Sosei Heptares, to develop better, more personalized treatment options.

Specifically, global techbio PrecisionLife, will assess the precision medicine potential of a neuroscience target nominated by Sosei Heptares, that specializes in structure-based drug design targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

Sosei Heptares will leverage the extensive insights held in PrecisionLife’s DiseaseBank – a repository of over 40 chronic disease studies – to determine the precision medicine opportunity of a drug targeting the nominated GPCR. The project aims to augment Sosei Heptares’ knowledge of the designated GPCR target with genetic support and prevalence insights in patients.

PrecisionLife

Alastair Brown, senior vice president of translational medicine, Sosei Heptares, said: “We are excited to build on our translational medicine strategy, which sees us partnering with leading-edge companies to find innovative ways to leverage our world leading discovery and early development capabilities. We look forward to working with PrecisionLife to drive our understanding of chronic disease biology and patient stratification, which is a key area of focus for Sosei Heptares.”

PrecisionLife’s studies examine differences in the chosen target, and in the biological systems on which it acts, between patients and healthy individuals. The approach taken by PrecisionLife has the potential to identify individuals who are more likely to respond to therapeutics acting on the biological target. This knowledge is anticipated to inform focused translational medicine studies and ensure that the right patients are included in future clinical trials.

Dr Steve Gardner, CEO, PrecisionLife, added: “We’re delighted to initiate this exciting project with Sosei Heptares, applying our unique combinatorial approach to enhance the biological validation, facilitate translation, and optimize clinical trial design in the treatment of CNS diseases.

Supporting Sosei Heptares

“This is an area in which we share a deep commitment and complementary expertise, so we’re thrilled to welcome Sosei Heptares as the newest biopharma company we’re supporting to develop better, more personalized treatment options for unmet medical needs.”

PrecisionLife is a pioneering techbio company changing the way we predict, prevent, and treat chronic diseases. It says its combinatorial analytics approach generates more insights from patient data than any other method, revealing the drivers of complex disease biology and stratifying patients at an unprecedented level of resolution.

Sosei Heptares is an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. The company says it is advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.