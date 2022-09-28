Primary Aldosteronism Foundation creates alliance to tackle hypertension

Photo/Shutterstock

The Primary Aldosteronism Foundation has announced the creation of a multi-stakeholder alliance to drive diagnosis and treatment of primary aldosteronism, a common cause of hypertension.

Among the partners is Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy for the treatment of hypertension.

The initiative will facilitate the design and implementation of interventions to advance standards of care for primary aldosteronism, a highly prevalent adrenal disease and common cause of hypertension. Primary aldosteronism is neither diagnosed nor treated 95% of the time despite causing significant cardiovascular and renal damage along with systemic inflammation.

“The Alliance was formed to highlight the unmet medical needs of millions of patients,” said Marianne Leenaerts, co-founder and co-director of the Foundation.

“For the first time since the discovery of the disease over 60 years ago, collaborative work will drive actions to remediate this major public health issue by addressing the factors preventing timely and adequate provision of care.”

New class of drug

This step precedes a much-anticipated development in the medical treatment of primary aldosteronism with the advent of aldosterone synthase inhibitors, a new class of drugs that, for the first time, will enable the lowering of aldosterone.

Content continues below Related Content

“We are happy to partner with the Foundation to raise awareness for the diagnosis, treatment and management of aldosterone driven disorders such as primary aldosteronism,” said Jon Congleton, chief executive officer, Mineralys Therapeutics.

“Abnormal aldosterone levels are a common cause of hypertension making this a significant imperative. Together with the Foundation, we hope to address the standards of care for hypertension and primary aldosteronism and support its commitment to hypertension prescribers, patients and caregivers.”

Founding members of the Alliance include U.S. medical societies and stakeholders involved in care delivery, clinical research, and public health. Consensus has emerged to begin work by focusing on primary and specialized care, furthering the research agenda, and improving current guidelines. The initiative looks to grow its membership across the entire healthcare sector through 2023 and beyond.