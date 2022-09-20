Regen BioPharma files patent on new RNA/DNA-based approach to cancer immunotherapy

Photo/Shutterstock

Regen BioPharma, Inc. has filed a provisional patent application with the USPTO entitled “Dual Checkpoint Inhibitor Aptamer Based Therapeutics.”

The application covers novel compositions of matter capable of acting as conventional checkpoint inhibitor drugs while simultaneously silencing genes that regulate T cells and cancer cells such as NR2F6 and Survivin. The company says this platform technology is the first combination of an immunotherapy and a gene silencing agent in a single drug.

Aptamers

Aptamers are short DNA or RNA sequences that can function as antibodies – they recognize specific proteins and bind to them. This new technology takes advantage of the fact that the company can put its proprietary RNA or DNA sequences that code for inhibitory RNAs on one end of an aptamer while using the other end of the aptamer to bind to, and thus inhibit, a traditional immune checkpoint such as PD-1.

Once the aptamer is internalized into the cell, the proprietary DNA or RNA sequence is converted to an inhibitory RNA, which targets other genes involved in T cell function or cancer growth leading to a two-pronged approach to T cell activation or cancer-killing.

“Our company has been working on RNA therapeutics for several years, including being granted a U.S. patent for survivin-based RNA vaccines, as well as gene silencing of NR2F6,” said David Koos, CEO and chairman of the company.

“We believe the merger of this technology with checkpoint inhibitors, and the resulting platform technology, will result in development of numerous potent therapeutic candidates.”

