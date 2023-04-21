RetinAI and Boehringer Ingelheim to use AI to develop treatment for geographic atrophy

RetinAI Medical AG, which creates clinical and imaging data management software and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence (AI) for ophthalmology, is partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim.

The companies aim to improve patient outcomes in geographic atrophy (GA) by combining RetinAI’s Discovery platform and AI tools with Boehringer Ingelheim’s research in retinal diseases.

GA is a progressive, advanced form of age-related macular degeneration and a leading cause of complete loss of sight, estimated to affect around 5 million people worldwide. As the population ages, the prevalence of the disease is expected to rise. The loss of vision is traumatic and permanently impacts many aspects of life.

RetinAI’s AI tools for identifying novel biomarkers will analyze Boehringer Ingelheim’s imaging datasets from clinical studies and real-world evidence to identify additional, novel biomarkers and predictors of disease progression. This integration of advanced digital technologies and AI could help accelerate the development of novel treatments and enable earlier and more precise diagnosis contributing to Boehringer Ingelheim’s vision of preventing vision loss and blindness caused by retinal diseases.

“RetinAI is excited to embark on this very important collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leader in the development of innovative, more precise treatments and application of digital technologies in retinal diseases,” said Carlos Ciller, CEO of RetinAI.

“Our Discovery platform and novel AI tools in GA accelerate research and provide robust disease insights. We are confident that this collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim can pave the way to novel treatments that are better tailored to a patient’s disease to transform the lives of people living with retinal diseases.”

About RetinAI

RetinAI, founded in 2017, is a Swiss company developing software solutions to accelerate clinical, research and pharmaceutical workflows globally using advanced machine learning and computer vision. RetinAI builds tools to collect, organize and analyze health data from the eyes, enabling healthcare professionals to make the right decisions sooner in healthcare.

RetinAI partners with experts in ophthalmology to help accelerate data analysis and more effectively achieve target-based research for improved study design, clinical studies and research. Its data management platform and models, including AI models for geographic atrophy progression prediction, analyze datasets at-scale to gain a deep understanding on biomarker profiles and patient subgroups or outcomes.