Roche launches COVID-19 test to detect emerging variant of interest

Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol have developed a COVID-19 test for researchers that detects and differentiates the latest sub-variant of interest BA.2.75.

The test specifically targets two of the known unique mutations in BA.2.75, which allows clear differentiation against other notable subvariants.

“Roche is pleased to have developed a test for researchers that provides insights into the epidemiology of BA.2.75, helping to understand its impact on public health,” said Cindy Perettie, head of molecular labs at Roche Diagnostics Solutions.

“Being able to differentiate emerging variants and understanding their similarities and mutations, can provide a basis for experts to make predictions of their spread and response to treatment strategies.”

Since it was first detected in India in May 2022, cases of BA.2.75 have been reported in more than a dozen countries. The BA.2.75 is a sub-variant related to the Omicron variant. The sub-variant is being monitored by both the World Health Organization as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has not reached the level of a Variant of Concern, but differentiating it from BA.4 and BA.5 allows for improved tracking to understand how it is spreading.

The available research use only test, VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike 147E 152R, adds to the broad suite of COVID-19 test kits developed by Roche and TIB Molbiol, for instance for the detection of the recent BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, as well as other mutations present in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.

Roche and TIB Molbiol’s researchers continue to work in collaboration with partners globally to continually screen for new variants and emerging diseases.

About the VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike 147E 152R

