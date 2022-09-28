Scribe Therapeutics enters into agreement with Sanofi for use of its CRISPR technologies

Photo/Shutterstock

Scribe Therapeutics has entered into an agreement with Sanofi which will allow Sanofi use of its CRISPR genome editing technologies.

Scribe’s custom genome editing and delivery tools called CasX-Editors (XE) based on foundations such as the CasX enzyme will enable genetic modification of natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer and will support Sanofi’s expanding pipeline of NK cell therapeutics for oncology.

The agreement grants Sanofi non-exclusive rights to Scribe’s proprietary CRISPR platform of wholly owned enzymes to create ex vivo NK cell therapies.

Gene editing technologies

Benjamin Oakes, co-founder and CEO of Scribe, said: “We’re pleased to provide Sanofi with access to Scribe’s proprietary and enhanced gene editing technologies for use in ex vivo oncology applications distinct from our current pipeline.

“Scribe is proud to expand the use of our XE CRISPR technologies with the team at Sanofi, whose commitment to deep scientific rigor and clinical development experience will enable the rapid advancement of novel ex vivo cell therapies for patients in need.”

Next-generation therapies

Under the terms of the agreement, Scribe will receive $25 million in upfront payment and be eligible to potentially receive more than $1 billion in payments based on development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net future sales on any products that may result from this research agreement.

Content continues below Related Content

Blood cancers

Frank Nestle, chief scientific officer at Sanofi, said: “We are pushing the boundaries of science by developing a diverse range of next-generation therapies based on natural killer (NK) cells, which could have broad applications across solid tumors and blood cancers.

“This collaboration with Scribe complements our robust research efforts across the NK cell therapy spectrum and offers our scientists unique access to engineered CRISPR-based technologies as they strive to deliver off-the-shelf NK cell therapies and novel combination approaches that improve upon the first generation of cell therapies.”