Delayed release tablets to treat ulcerative colitis launched in Canada

Photo/Shutterstock

With Canada having one of the highest incidences of ulcerative colitis in the world, the recent launch of Tillotts Pharma AG’s Octasa 800 mg will be well-received.

Tillotts is part of the Japanese Zeria Group, and announced Octasa (mesalazine) delayed-release tablets, as first-line treatment for moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC) in Canada.

The launch, the company says, represents an important step in Tillotts’ strategic partnership with Pendopharm, Division of Pharmascience Inc. Canada and a milestone for both organizations.

Inflammatory bowel disease

Canada has one of the highest incidences of ulcerative colitis in the world, with 7 in 1,000 Canadians affected by the disease. By 2030, the incidence of UC in Canada is expected to rise to 1% or 1 in 100 (403,000 Canadians).

The introduction of the tablets to the Canadian market is expected to optimize the therapeutic options for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in Canada.

Adrian Hill, global head of commercial operations at Tillotts, said: “We are very excited to announce that Octasa 800mg from Tillotts AG is now available in Canada.

Content continues below Related Content

Ulcerative colitis

“The commercial launch will bring a new treatment option in the form of a tablet to clinicians and patients. This has been achieved through the strong strategic partnership between Tillotts and Pendopharm.”

Jad Isber, vice president and general manager at Pendopharm, added: “We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with Tillotts by bringing Octasa 800mg to Canadian patients suffering from moderately active ulcerative colitis.

“The addition to our portfolio will further enhance Pendopharm’s leadership position in GI, bringing a new treatment option to healthcare professionals and patients.”

Digestive system

Tillotts is a fast-growing specialty pharma company with over 350 employees in Switzerland and abroad. The company says it is dedicated to the development, acquisition and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the digestive system.

Tillotts successfully markets its own products for the treatment of IBD and Clostridoides difficile infection (CDI) as well as in-licensed products in around 65 countries through its affiliates within Europe and a network of partners throughout the world. The rights to the trademark Octasa are owned by Tillotts.

Pendopharm, specialty division of Pharmascience Inc., is a leading Canadian pharmaceutical company providing patients access to medicines that address unmet medical needs.