Watch: Something to SmiLe about in southern Sweden

Photo/Labiotech

SmiLe Incubator is a life science business incubator based in Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden.

SmiLe helps entrepreneurs commercialize their ideas.

There are currently 30 companies in the SmiLe Incubator that, together with alumni companies, have attracted more than €664 million ($705 million) in venture capital since 2014. SmiLe offers business coaching, a broad international network of contacts and a dynamic community, as well as well-equipped laboratories which is unique of its kind in Sweden.

SmiLe is a non-profit organization and receives funding from Region Skåne, Lund Municipality, Lund University and Medicon Village.

SmiLe´s sponsors are Agilent, Sparbanken Skåne, Awa, Høiberg, Prevas, Setterwalls, Zacco, Magle Chemoswed, NanoTemper Technologies, Phase Holographic Imaging and ChemoMetec.

We spoke with SmiLe’s CEO, Ebba Fåhræus, at the Medicon Valley Alliance annual summit in Copenhagen, Denmark.