Start-up receives science and business support at Lab Hotel

Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst (SBC) has welcomed Inspira Pharmaceuticals to its Lab Hotel, a facility offering free lab and office accommodation for six months to start-ups.

The start-ups receive scientific and business support, access to SBC’s networks and introductions to investors to help their business grow and develop.

Rory McGoldrick, co-founder and CEO of Inspira said: “Being selected for the SBC Lab Hotel has provided Inspira with an incredible springboard to achieve our research goals. As a small biotech start-up, making the transition to running our own dedicated lab facilities and building an in-house team is a daunting challenge.

“With the support of the Lab Hotel we have been able to quickly set up a professional base in the middle of the UK’s life-sciences “golden triangle” with access to SBC’s state-of-the-art lab facilities and shared infrastructure. We are very grateful for this opportunity which will allow us to rapidly progress our research and prepare for our next big step forward.”

As part of its commitment to supporting early-stage start-ups, SBC opened the Lab Hotel in 2020. Its purpose is to support start-ups working in advanced therapeutics and drug discovery to develop their innovations and secure their next round of funding.

Sally Ann Forsyth, CEO at SBC, said, “Providing support for the translation and commercialisation of early-stage research is part of SBC’s vision. We are delighted to welcome Inspira to the Lab Hotel which gives young life sciences companies access to the facilities and support they need to take their innovative ideas to the next stage.”

Cutting edge therapeutics

The Lab Hotel can accommodate up to four start-up companies for six months at any one time. Having benefitted from the Lab Hotel, many existing occupiers have expanded into larger lab and office space within SBC.

SBC is a location for the development and commercialization of therapeutics with around 45 life sciences companies are based at the campus.