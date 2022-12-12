Step Pharma announces promising pre-clinical cancer data

Photo/Shutterstock

​​Step Pharma has announced encouraging pre-clinical data on its first-in-class, highly selective, orally bioavailable CTPS1 inhibitor, STP938.

The data were presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The data presented by Step Pharma collaborators demonstrates the potential of STP938, a highly selective CTPS1 inhibitor, as a therapeutic for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma both as a single agent and in combination with other targeted inhibitors.

In pre-clinical models of mantle cell lymphoma, STP938 showed strong anti-tumor effects, which were further enhanced by combined administration with venetoclax, a selective BCL-2 inhibitor currently in clinical development for treatment of this lymphoma type.

Single agent STP938 also showed activity in preclinical models of multiple myeloma and demonstrated strong synergy when combined with an inhibitor of the DNA damage response pathway (ATR, CHEK1 or WEE1).

“We are encouraged by the promising pre-clinical data produced by our collaborators showing the anti-tumour effects of STP938 in mantle cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma models,” said Andrew Parker, CEO of Step Pharma.

“These data reinforce our conviction that by inhibiting CTPS1, a key component of the pyrimidine synthesis pathway to which all cancers are addicted, STP938 has broad therapeutic potential. We have commenced clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of STP938 in T cell and B cell lymphomas to bring this potentially lifesaving therapy to patients in our efforts to drive a step change in the way we treat cancer.”

About STP938

STP938 is a first-in-class, highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of CTP synthase 1 (CTPS1), a key component of the pyrimidine synthesis pathway. CTPS1 inhibition inhibits the proliferation of neoplastic lymphoid cells and results in cell death. All cancers appear to be addicted to CTPS1 for DNA synthesis. STP938 entered clinical development in September 2022 for the treatment of T cell and B cell lymphoma.