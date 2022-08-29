Strategic collaboration announced in China to accelerate the development of bacterial drugs

Picture/Shutterstock

A strategic cooperation between Porton Advanced Solutions and Suzhou Royaltech Med Co., Ltd was announced today (August 29).

The companies say the collaboration which was agreed earlier in the month (August 19) is set to integrate the resources and capabilities of both parties.

The say it will jointly promote the establishment of microbial vectors used for gene therapy (MVGTs) listeria monocytogenes and mRNA drug platform technology.

Bio-innovative

It is also going to accelerate the research and development (R&D) process of bio-innovative drugs, they say.

Porton Advanced provides an end-to-end gene and cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) service platform covering plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, nucleic acid therapy and viable bacteria therapy.

Yangzhou Wang, CEO of Porton Advanced, said: “We are very pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with Royaltech. The core management team of Royaltech is from the top pharmaceutical companies, with an average of 15 years of R&D and management experience and is advancing an internationally competitive R&D pipeline.

“Porton Advanced’s end-to-end gene and cell therapy CDMO platform with rich project experience and comprehensive quality system will help Royaltech the development of Listeria and mRNA drugs, push its R&D pipeline in a quick, efficient manner, and accelerate the development and implementation of innovative drugs, so that good medicines can benefit the public earlier.”

Immunotherapy

Suzhou Royaltech focuses on the development of vaccines for tumor immunotherapy with its proprietary technologies, and fast transition from clinical to market.

Its R&D pipeline covers the attenuated non-integrated Listeria platform, mRNA platform, and cell therapy platform. All these platforms, the company says are ahead, not only in China but also abroad, and have a complete layout of invention patents.

Chun Xu, Chairman of Royaltech, said: “As a Biotech company, we are grateful to work with Porton Advanced, a very professional CDMO company, to jointly build a unique Listeria and mRNA tumor vaccine platform technology, and constantly develop leading tumor immunotherapeutic biological drugs in China and abroad.”





