Surge raises $2.6M in funding for technology and secures exclusive licensing agreement

Photo/Shutterstock

Surge, a biotech and artificial intelligence innovator that produces technology to decode immune fingerprints, has received $2.6 million in funding.

The technology accurately identifies patients at risk before surgery and enables physicians to quickly forecast the risk of postoperative complications.

The funding round was co-led by HCVC, a global early-stage fund dedicated to high-potential technology startups, and Boutique Venture Partners, a leading fund based in the Silicon Valley. Veteran angel investors, including Nicolas Godin, the COO/CFO of Cardiologs, also participated in the round. Surge was awarded the 2022 iLab grant, along with other non-dilutive grants to complete the fundraising.

Machine learning algorithms

Hosted in the US by StartX, a nonprofit founders community, as well as supported in Europe by Agoranov, 50 Partners, and Wilco, Surge’s flagship product uses innovative machine learning algorithms to decode a patient’s immune system from a blood sample.

Julien Hédou, president and co-founder of Surge, said: “Our ambition is to develop the reference solution for surgical precision medicine. We plan to expand and diversify the applications of our technology with immune profiling tools for all surgical complications. Eventually, we also want to apply our methodology to other therapeutic areas.”

With 30% of major surgeries currently resulting in complications and 40% of patients aged 65 and above suffering long-lasting cognitive impacts after orthopedic or cardiac surgery, Surge’s solution enables targeted and personalized interventions to reduce patients’ risk of postsurgical complications.

Content continues below Related Content

A patented solution

The technology combines a biological analysis of the immune system with an AI algorithm, enabling it to calculate each patient’s risk of surgical complications and propose customized preventive management strategies to optimize the care pathway.

Surge has obtained from Stanford University the exclusive license to the patented postoperative complication prediction technology developed through more than ten years of research on surgical risk prediction conducted by Brice Gaudillière, physician-scientist and associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

In the summer of 2022, Surge also signed a research agreement with Stanford with the goal of developing biotech innovations.

Surgical site infections

The funding round will enable the company to further develop its team and conduct clinical studies with other hospitals, such as the one started in the spring of 2022 with the Foch Hospital in Suresnes, France. The Foch study, launched in spring 2022, will validate Surge’s prediction of surgical site infections in abdominal surgery.

Alexis Houssou, founder of HCVC Partners, said: “We are proud to support Surge in its ambition to reduce the risk of postoperative complications. Its international, multidisciplinary team inspires respect. They have created very strong relationships spanning both the French and American academic worlds, with partners including, AP-HP, and Institut Pasteur, and Stanford building a solid network that will allow them to achieve their goals.”

Of the nearly 6.1 million and 5.1 million abdominal surgeries conducted each year in the United States and Europe respectively, approximately 30% result in postoperative complications such as infections, cognitive decline, or thrombo-embolic accidents.

Content continues below Related Content

Burden of complications

Transparency Market Research reports that these complications usually require additional care or re-hospitalization leading to high healthcare costs and patient morbidity and mortality. The burden of complications is increasing as the population ages and the number of surgeries increases almost 5% per year reports

Rami El Assal, co-founder of Boutique Venture Partners, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Surge’s team to help decode immune fingerprints to accurately identify patients at risk before surgery. What impresses us most about Surge is the ability to integrate a proprietary machine-learning algorithm with single-cell and plasma proteomic data to predict surgical complications, including infection and cognitive decline.

“We were familiar with Dr. Gaudillière’s work at Stanford, before even meeting him, and his approach of using the power of single-cell mass cytometry to identify immune dysfunction that drives pathological stressors.”