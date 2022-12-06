Tetra announce significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir

Photo/Shutterstock

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir.

The combination acts against ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), Sepsis, and Covid-19 through PREPAiRE, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform. The platform, the companies say, purposely integrates target identification, validation, lead discovery optimization, drug synthesis, and preclinical testing. Making the most of the power of AI enables more answers and greater insights, faster.

Onternabez important role in inflammation

Results from the study demonstrate that Tetra’s investigational therapeutic, ARDS-003, which contains the active pharmaceutical ingredient Onternabez, acts against various ARDS and Sepsis targets, such as IL-6 and IL-8. Onternabez plays an important role in mitigating the inflammatory response in various targets of inflammatory conditions.

Favipiravir acts against different SARS-CoV-2 targets, such as spike glycoprotein and nucleoprotein. The interaction between Favipiravir and Onternabez against SARS-COV-2 yields a positive molecule synergy probability which is considered significant and justifies the combination of the two drugs to create a new therapeutic.

Favipiravir acts against SARS-CoV-2

It is expected to be beneficial to increase treatment efficacy and reduce the duration of disease. Favipiravir can control the source of infection. Onternabez would contribute to the antiviral efficacy and can control the result of infection such as the inflammatory response.

Guy Chamberland, CEO and chief regulatory officer at Tetra said: “We are very pleased by these artificial intelligence results as well as the recent positive results from the PIONEER trial. This underscores our commitment with Cellvera to developing an innovative combination drug candidate to combat viral diseases. We are more excited than ever about our collaboration with Cellvera and the possibility of delivering the next scientific breakthroughs.”