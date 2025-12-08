Top biotech deals in November 2025 

As 2025 draws to a close, the\u00a0typical end-of-the-year slowdown was not a thing for the\u00a0biopharma industry, and certainly not in the An end-of-the-year slowdown has not been a thing for the biopharma industry yet, and certainly not in the biotech deals space in November.dealmaking\u00a0and\u00a0fundraising\u00a0spaces. Antibodies were popular last month, and so were the fields of cell therapies and artificial intelligence (AI).\u00a0Several licensing deals were\u00a0announced, with Lilly\u00a0topping the charts,\u00a0having signed\u00a0five\u00a0major\u00a0deals in November.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nTop\u00a0biotech M&A deals of\u00a0November\u00a02025\u00a0\n\n\n\nBig\u00a0pharmas\u00a0swallowing up\u00a0biotechs\u00a0is\u00a0part and parcel\u00a0of the\u00a0biopharma industry, and many of them bet big on\u00a0new technology\u00a0that they think could make it to the public. Although\u00a0the month of November\u00a0saw a\u00a0drop in the number of mergers and acquisitions\u00a0(M&As)\u00a0in the space compared to the whopping $17.8 billion deals across nine major M&As in October,\u00a0sizeable buyouts suggest that the industry is still going strong as we approach the end of the year.\u00a0\n\n\n\nMerck\u2019s\u00a0acquisition\u00a0of California- based\u00a0immunotherapeutics\u00a0company\u00a0Cidara\u00a0Therapeutics was\u00a0a notable\u00a0one last month. The American pharma giant\u00a0is spending\u00a0$9.2 billion\u00a0on the latter\u2019s pipeline of drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapies.\u00a0Small molecules and\u00a0peptides\u00a0are bound to an antibody fragment to make these therapies.\u00a0Merck will\u00a0soon get a hold of\u00a0Cidara\u2019s\u00a0lead\u00a0candidate\u00a0in phase 3 studies, CD388, a small molecule neuraminidase inhibitor connected to an Fc fragment of a human antibody designed to prevent influenza A and B.\u00a0The candidate was\u00a0designated\u00a0fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).\u00a0\n\n\n\nAnother multibillion-dollar acquisition was Johnson & Johnson\u2019s purchase of Connecticut-based Halda Therapeutics. The big pharma paid $3.05 billion for the Yale University-spinout, which is the developer of the first-ever regulated induced proximity targeted chimera (RIPTAC) to hit the clinic in March. Similar to protein degraders, this up-and-coming class of drugs is designed to kill cancer cells by bringing together two proteins. The lead RIPTAC is being tested for prostate cancer. \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, another pharma giant Pfizer is merging with the obesity therapeutics company Metsera for $86.25 per share, around $10 billion. The New York-based startup has chased the high-grossing GLP-1 agonist market since 2022 and has a candidate in phase 2 trials at the moment. \n\n\n\nThe merger was the result of a contentious bidding war with Novo Nordisk. Although Pfizer was initially poised to acquire Metsera for $4.9 billion, the Danish drug giant Novo swooped in to outbid Pfizer offering the latter $6.5 billion upfront in September. Pfizer took Novo to court, playing the competition law violation card, as Novo Nordisk dominates the obesity market with its medicines Ozempic and Wegovy reaping billions and billions of dollars. Pfizer came out strong in the end, marking its first buyout this year. \n\n\n\nBesides, California-based Day One Biopharmaceuticals is snapping up Massachusetts-based Mersana Therapeutics, which develops antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for $285 million. The deal will see Mersana\u2019s ADCs for solid tumors accompany Day One\u2019s own pipeline of medicines aimed at broadening cancer care. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBiotech deals by approach in November 2025\u00a0\n\n\n\nAntibodies drive\u00a0biopharma industry\u00a0\n\n\n\nLike always, antibodies were a hit among dealmakers. Pharma giant Lilly forged two\u00a0deals in the field last month. One was a $2.602 billion\u00a0pact\u00a0with South Korean ABL\u00a0Bio. The Seoul-based startup\u00a0will use the money to create bispecific antibodies from its technology platform\u00a0Grabody-B. It has previously collaborated with\u00a0French giant Sanofi\u00a0in Parkinson\u2019s research\u00a0and Maryland-headquartered\u00a0cancer therapeutics company I-mab\u00a0Biopharma\u00a0to treat solid\u00a0tumors.\u00a0As part of the Lilly deal, ABL will\u00a0secure $40 million upfront.\u00a0\n\n\n\nLilly\u2019s second deal in the field was with Chinese biotech Ailux for its antibody discovery platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI). With Ailux poised to receive $345 million, the two will work on bringing antibodies to the clinic to treat various undisclosed conditions. Lilly was on a shopping spree last month, having announced five licensing agreements. \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, South Korean monoclonal antibody developer Celltrion is banding together with Kaigene, a Maryland-based developer of antibodies and fusion proteins. Kaigene will score $8 million upfront and up to $736 million in potential milestone payments. This includes $11 million in near-term milestones, which Kaigene can claim once the phase 1 studies of its antibodies targeting autoimmunity, KG006 and KG002, have begun. \n\n\n\nFurther, GSK was back again with its $50 million deal with California-based LTZ Therapeutics last month, following its splurge on the RNA space in October. LTZ, which already has a pipeline of T-cell engagers to treat cancer \u2013 two of which are in the investigational new drug (IND)-enabling stage \u2013 will soon be designing up to four more engagers to address blood cancers and solid tumors. Once in preclinical trials, GSK can choose to develop them further and license their potential commercialization worldwide. \n\n\n\nTo add to that, in Pfizer\u2019s second agreement in November, it united with Massachusetts-based Nona Biosciences to discover new antibodies with the help of its Harbour Mice platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nona is no stranger to collaborations, having worked with California-based Candid Therapeutics and British big pharma AstraZeneca in the past. \n\n\n\nCell therapies\u00a0join ranks of antibodies in deal-making arena\u00a0\n\n\n\nIn the popular technological field of cell therapies, Pennsylvania-based Third Arc Bio is joining forces with Chinese drug developer Adagene to develop T cell engagers. These are often bispecific antibodies that bring immune cells of a patient close to cancer cells to trigger an attack and kill them. Adagene's SAFEbody technology, which allows the activation of an antibody when it comes in contact with a tumor, will be used to design these engager therapies. As part of the agreement, it will make $5 million upfront and will be eligible to receive up to $840 million in development and commercial-based milestones. The Chinese biotech has forged relations with California-based cancer therapeutics company Exelixis and Sanofi this year in the antibodies space. \n\n\n\nIn addition, Singapore\u2019s ImmunoScape has clinched a deal with Massachusetts-based biologics developer Cue Biopharma to make headway on the in vivo cell therapies front. This process involves engineering a patient\u2019s own cells inside their own body by delivering genes or other genetic material to target cells. Cue will reel in $15 million upfront, $10 million by the end of this year, an additional $5 million a year later, and 40% equity stake in the Singaporean biopharma. \n\n\n\nBesides,\u00a0it looks like\u00a0Boehringer Ingelheim\u00a0is dipping its toes in\u00a0different research and development (R&D) fields after it inked pacts in the gene therapies and ADCs space two months ago. It is now\u00a0collaborating\u00a0with Swiss\u00a0antibody developer CDR-Life to treat autoimmunity with\u00a0the latter\u2019s\u00a0antibody-based\u00a0T cell\u00a0engager, CDR111. The candidate is designed to target and deplete B cells, with the goal of\u00a0reseting\u00a0the immune system, specifically in conditions such as lupus, multiple\u00a0sclerosis\u00a0and certain forms of arthritis. As the German giant will\u00a0gain the rights to potentially commercialize CDR111, CDR-Life is entitled to up to CHF 456 million ($570 million) in total payments.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCan AI help discover drugs?\u00a0Biopharma investors think so\u00a0\n\n\n\nUnlike the U.S.-based Merck, the German giant Merck was not up to any M&As last month, and it last bought cancer care company SpringWorks Therapeutics in April. However, it did close a deal with Valo Health, a Massachusetts-based drug discovery company that uses AI to uncover potential medicines, for more than $3 billion in upfront and milestone payments. Valo has chummed up to big pharmas in recent times, with its collaboration with Novo Nordisk in heart health research as well as Pfizer. \n\n\n\nThen there\u2019s Swiss giant Roche, which has tapped Massachusetts-based Manifold Bio to develop brain shuttles for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. These are basically carriers of that transport medicines to the brain via the blood-brain-barrier, which is normally not easy for large molecules to cross. For $2 billion in milestone payments and $55 million upfront, Manifold will identify these shuttles for neurodegenerative diseases, a technological field that Roche has had experience in for more than 15 years. \n\n\n\nMoreover, Lilly struck yet another deal in November with Massachusetts-based Insilico Medicine, which uses a generative AI software to help discover potential new drugs. Insilico is eligible to receive over $100 million in upfront and milestone payments, and tiered royalties on sales if any of the medicines born out of the collaboration are commercialized. The two have teamed up before, and for Lilly, it\u2019s not its first rodeo in the AI drug discovery field. It sealed a deal with multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker Nvidia to build a supercomputer to help identify new medicines two months ago. \n\n\n\nLilly\u00a0stocks up on\u00a0gene therapies\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nIn Lilly\u2019s final haul, it signed two deals to expand its presence in the gene therapies sector. The first was with New York-headquartered MeiraGTx to gain worldwide exclusive rights to the latter's AAV-AIPL1 program to treat Leber congenital amaurosis 4, a severe eye disorder. MeiraGTx will snap up $75 million upfront and can reap more than $400 million in total milestone payments. \n\n\n\nThe second gene therapy pact was with Massachusetts-based clinical-stage startup SanegeneBio, which is centered on RNA interference (RNAi) research. The point of RNAi is to silence certain genes and tone down gene expression linked to diseases, and in the case of the SanegeneBio deal, the focus is on metabolic diseases. SanegeneBio can rake in up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments and will be paid an undisclosed upfront amount. All this comes after Lilly\u2019s 2025 acquisitions of Verve Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies, both players in gene therapeutics. \n\n\n\nSmall molecules\u00a0are a big deal\u00a0\n\n\n\nAlthough small molecules\u00a0weren\u2019t\u00a0much sought-after\u00a0last month\u00a0compared to other months this past year,\u00a0American\u00a0biopharmas\u00a0Voyager Therapeutics and Transition\u00a0Bio\u00a0docked a\u00a0deal\u00a0in the sector in November.\u00a0The\u00a0Massachusetts-based\u00a0drug discovery platform company Transition\u00a0Bio\u00a0and\u00a0neuroscience company\u00a0Voyager\u00a0have\u00a0charted\u00a0the course together in addressing neurodegenerative conditions such as frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) \u2013 a motor neuron disease.\u00a0The two will\u00a0discover and develop novel\u00a0small molecules\u00a0that target TDP-43, a protein when dysregulated,\u00a0leads to neurodegeneration. As part of the agreement, Transition was awarded an undisclosed\u00a0multi-million-dollar payment\u00a0upfront\u00a0and is eligible to receive up to $500 million in milestones.\u00a0\n\n\n\nMeanwhile, pharma giant Biogen, eyeing Canadian Dayra Therapeutics\u2019 macrocylic peptide design skills, has now tasked it with discovering and developing these drugs to treat immune system-related conditions. Macrocyclic peptides are supposed to be more target-specific than traditional small molecules. The newly launched Toronto-based startup will receive $50 million upfront and is eligible to gain an undisclosed amount in preclinical and clinical development milestones. \n\n\n\nCOVID vaccines and platforms\u00a0attract\u00a0funding\u00a0\n\n\n\nFurthermore, California-based Dynavax and Vaxart have partnered to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine in question is Vaxart\u2019s phase 2 candidate, which it will continue developing through phase 2, after which, Dynavax will gain worldwide licensing rights to it. Vaxart will secure $25 million upfront as well as a $5 million equity investment from Dynavax, along with additional potential milestone-based payments, depending on whether Dynavax takes its development further. \n\n\n\nFinally, Italian multinational biopharma Chiesi Group has called on AbbVie-owned Aliada Therapeutics to advance a platform technology focused on creating medicines that pass through the blood-brain-barrier to treat lysosomal storage disorders. These are a group of rare genetic diseases where a missing enzyme in cells causes the toxic buildup of certain substances in the body. Aliada\u2019s platform is meant to help develop enzyme replacement therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.