The Top European Biotech Investments in April 2022

Private biotech investments in Europe were on a steady decline in April 2022 as biotech public markets continued to disappoint. The top funding rounds were dominated by UK and Swiss firms targeting genetic diseases and cancer.

April 2022 provided no relief for the European biotech industry as public stock markets remain anemic. Though flush with cash from 2021, private biotech investors are also cautious as they expect troubles to hit venture capital investments in biotech companies.

European and Israeli biotech companies raised €450.6M across 33 deals in April 2022. This is lower than the totals from January, February, and March, and continues a steady monthly decline in European private biotech investments.

As in March 2022, there were no initial public offerings (IPOs) by any European biotech companies in April. One UK firm, Okyo Pharma, registered its intent to list in the US,