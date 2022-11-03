Virax Biolabs introduces flu, Covid-19 and RSV rapid test kits

Picture/Shutterstock

Rapid test kits that can accurately identify infections related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and Covid-19 can deliver results in 15 minutes.

UK-based Virax Biolabs, a biotech company focused on the prevention, detection and diagnosis of viral diseases announced today (November 3) the distribution of a tripe virus antigen rapid test kit has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union. The kits can be used at home and in point of care settings.

The company says that while lesser known to the general public than influenza and Covid-19, RSV can be a serious illness. According to the European Health Management Association, RSV is the most common cause of hospitalization in infants and also causes a large number of hospitalizations among the elderly. RSV infection can lead to pneumonia, congestive heart failure and severe symptoms in those with preexisting conditions involving the lungs.

Virax’s chief executive officer, James Foster, said: “The major industrialized economies are facing a triple threat this year through higher levels of RSV and influenza infections on top of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Giving people the ability to test for all three at home will improve the ability of healthcare systems to manage these infections in a timely manner. This is a welcome addition to our ViraxClear line of tests.”

Test kits launched

The test kit is an in vitro immunochromatographic assay for the qualitative and differential detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from influenza A (including the subtype H1N1), influenza B, RSV and Covid-19 in nasal swab specimens from individuals with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect Flu A/B, RSV and /or Covid-19 infections.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual’s immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the management and therapeutics of Covid-19 as well as other threats including monkeypox, hepatitis B, malaria, herpes and human papillomavirus.