Watch: IRLAB CEO Richard Godfrey

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson’s disease and other CNS disorders. The company’s most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease.

In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform.

In addition to IRLAB’s clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards phase I studies.

Last month, the company published new preclinical data providing insights on the mechanisms underlying antipsychotic and antidyskinetic efficacy of drug candidate mesdopetam (IRL790) in PD-P and PD-LIDs. The research was conducted by an independent academic research group led by Per Petersson.

We spoke with Richard Godfrey, CEO of IRLAB, at NLS Days in Malmö, Sweden.