Watch: Norway’s Pre Diagnostics looks to early detection of Alzheimer’s

Pre Diagnostics AS is a new Norwegian company developing and commercializing an innovative and effective diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Founded by an experienced biotech team, Pre Diagnostics owns the licensed rights to a patent-protected new diagnostic test from the Norwegian university hospital AHUS.

The company said it will pursue cost-efficient product development with external partners, enabling public funding opportunities; collaborate with AHUS researchers on clinical development trials; and pursue sales to leading pharma companies in addition to renowned diagnostic companies.

Pre Diagnostics said it seeks to create value for patients, partners and investors by developing pioneering and patient-friendly in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products for early detection of diseases.

The company’s proprietary concept shows that a disease evokes systemic responses in macrophages in the blood unique to a specific disease that can be accurately measured through blood samples.

Pre Diagnostics aims to be a leader in diagnosing early Alzheimer’s disease and is focused on the development of IVD biomarker products that use established and effective technologies and procedures.

We spoke with the company’s co-founder and CEO, Håkon Sæterøy, at NLS Days in Malmö.