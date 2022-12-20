Watch: Sernova’s Cell Pouch System tackles diabetes

Photo/Labiotech

Sernova Corp. is a Canadian-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing its Cell Pouch System.

This is a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells, for the treatment of chronic diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A.

On implantation, the Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for the long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors absent or deficient in patients with certain chronic diseases. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology to shield therapeutic cells from immune system attacks with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic, systemic immunosuppression.

In May 2022, the company announced a global strategic partnership with Evotec, providing Sernova with a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing islet cells to treat patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2).

Sernova continues to progress additional development programs utilizing its Cell Pouch System: a cell therapy for hypothyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex-vivo lentiviral Factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A.

We spoke with Philip Toleikis, president and CEO of Sernova at Bio-Europe in Leipzig, Germany.

Toleikis joined Sernova in 2009. Under his leadership, the company said it has achieved remarkable interim results in its ongoing phase 1/2 type 1 diabetes (T1D) clinical trial, expanded the capabilities of its CPS platform via technology acquisitions, and significantly bolstered its balance sheet.

The company is currently looking for a new CEO as Toleikis will transition to become the chief technology officer.