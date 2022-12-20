Watch: Sigrid CEO talks about lifestyle diseases 

Photo/Labiotech

Sigrid Therapeutics AB was founded in 2014 by Tore Bengtsson and Sana Alajmovic, with the vision of transforming the way modern day chronic lifestyle diseases are treated and prevented.

Sigrid Therapeutics’ research dates back to 2008 when Bengtsson and his research group at the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Stockholm University in Sweden made discoveries relating to improvements in measurements of metabolic disorders after oral ingestion of engineered silica particles.

Sigrid Therapeutics has since developed a novel materials platform technology, SiPore, which targets lifestyle diseases by changing the way our bodies digest food. The lead product candidate, SiPore15, is being developed as the first therapy acting in the gut to improve blood sugar levels in people at risk of developing diabetes.

Sigrid is part of the Karolinska Innovations incubator Drive for promising life science startups in Sweden.

We spoke with Alajmovic, the CEO and co-foudner of Sigrid, at NLS Days in Malmö, Sweden.