Watch: SwedenBIO leading the way 

SwedenBIO is the national non-profit association for the life science industry in Sweden, with more than 300 members.

Its members are companies active within pharma, biotech, diagnostics and medtech and comprise the entire range from small start-ups, to SMEs and large enterprises. Many are engaged in research and development. Other members are experts in fields such as IP, law, finance, product development, life science communication and business development.

SwedenBIO organizes the NLS (Nordic Life Science) Days event, which in 2022 took place in Malmö, Sweden. While the event generally rotates around Sweden, the 2023 event moves to Copenhagen, the Danish capital.

This reflects the international flavor of the event, which not only includes companies from all five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden), but also the increasing number of attendees and exhibitors from other countries.

At NLS Days, we had the opportunity to talk to Frida Lawenius, the acting CEO of SwedenBIO, about the organization, and about the biotech industry in Sweden.