Watch: Valo Therapeutics at Bio-Europe

Valo Therapeutics Oy is a Finnish immunotherapy company developing antigen-coated oncolytic viruses and vaccine vectors as innovative immunotherapy approaches against cancer and infectious disease.

The ValoTx lead platform, PeptiCRAd (Peptide-coated Conditionally Replicating Adenovirus), was developed at the laboratory of Vincenzo Cerullo at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

It turns oncolytic adenoviruses into targeted tissue specific cancer vaccines without the need to generate and manufacture multiple genetically modified viruses. The company is also developing PeptiENV and PeptiVAX, among other neoantigen strategies, in collaboration with Professor Cerullo.

PeptiENV is expected to improve the therapeutic response to oncolytic enveloped viruses in the treatment of multiple forms of cancer, while PeptiVAX is a program to develop a novel, adaptable anti-infectives vaccination platform.

The lead PeptiVAX project is a T-cell pan-Coronavirus vaccine. The company’s PeptiCHIP technology enables the rapid and accurate identification of tumor antigens.

Labiotech spoke with Valo’s chief business officer, Hemanshu Shah, at Bio-Europe recently.