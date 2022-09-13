WhiteLab Genomics raises $10M for AI-powered genomic therapies platform

Photo/Shutterstock

WhiteLab Genomics has announced the completion of a $10 million funding round.

The round was led by French venture capital firm Omnes Capital, and Debiopharm, a Switzerland based biopharmaceutical company with a venture arm focused on digital health.

WhiteLab Genomics said it aims to “revolutionize genomic therapy development” using public and private data and in-house AI algorithms. The company is supporting its clients to enable them to quickly develop target vectors, payloads, and bring genomic based therapies to market at a faster pace.



The proceeds from the financing round will help further develop WhiteLab Genomics’ AI based platform, scale its R&D team and fund expansion to the U.S. The company was founded in 2019 by David Del Bourgo and Julien Cottineau, who work in genomics drug development and commercialization. Together, they established the WhiteLab Genomics headquarters in Paris, France and are currently setting up the U.S. operations in Cambridge, Mass.

“We are experiencing a strong demand from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies within many sectors of healthcare. They all understand the huge potential of genomic therapies and the significant role of data and AI when it comes to advancing and developing healthcare. At WhiteLab Genomics, we offer our expertise, specific sets of data and algorithms dedicated to their therapies. Now, to best meet our prospects and customers’ needs, we need to scale all sectors of our company,” said Del Bourgo, co-founder and CEO of WhiteLab Genomics.

Currently, WhiteLab Genomics’ customer base spans from biotech and pharmaceutical companies in Europe and the U.S. to provide solutions for new drug development programs including RNA, DNA and cell-based therapies. WhiteLab Genomics is also collaborating with INSERM and Genethon laboratories and has been selected by Y-Combinator in its winter 2022 batch.

4,000 diseases

“We are very excited to close this first institutional investment round with such renowned investors with deep knowledge of the pharma environment. With this funding, we can continue developing our proprietary data sets and algorithms for the next generation of genomic therapy vectors and payloads. We look forward to bringing these solutions to our customers and partners,” said Cottineau, co-founder and CSO.

Data show that up to 4,000 human diseases including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, cystic fibrosis, cardiovascular disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and some types of cancer, originate from errors and changes in an individual’s DNA sequence.

WhiteLab Genomics’ technology aims to help develop solutions to repair and replace these defective sequences instead of treating systems. The rising field of genomic medicine is set to treat these pathological conditions at their source, stably replacing the needs for drugs or surgery.